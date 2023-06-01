The United States is one step closer to avoiding an economic catastrophe. The House of Representatives of the United States has approved this Wednesday night, early Thursday morning in mainland Spain, to suspend the debt ceiling until 2025 in exchange for budget cuts. The vote has resulted in broad support for the law resulting from the agreement between the president of the United States, Joe Biden, and the president of the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, despite the rejection of the hard wing of the Republican Party and some congressmen of the Democratic Party.

The agreement between both parties has made it possible to overcome the obstacles placed by the most extremists of both formations. The law has been approved by a large majority, with 314 votes in favor and 117 against. Although Republicans have a majority in the Lower House, the law has received more support from Democrats. Among the Republican representatives there have been 149 votes in favor and 71 against, in addition to 2 abstentions. Among Democrats, he has achieved 165 if it is and 46 it’s not, plus 2 other abstentions.

The great obstacle was overcome on Tuesday in the parliamentary commission that allowed the urgent processing of the norm by 7 votes to 6. Then, he saved another procedural vote this Wednesday before the final one, in which the House of Representatives has already approved the norm.

Now, the norm goes to the Senate to be approved by fast track. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has calculated that the US federal government will run out of money next week to meet its payment obligations if the debt ceiling is not raised or suspended first.

The pact has caused a fracture in the Republican parliamentary group in the House of Representatives. Hardliners, the same ones who initially blocked Kevin McCarthy’s appointment, feel betrayed. They put their leader conditions on the debt ceiling to elect him and they consider that he has breached them. They wanted much more aggressive spending cuts.

McCarthy has had a speech of just over 14 minutes this afternoon in the House of Representatives to defend the agreement, although his words have not convinced the dissidents. “Tonight we’re going to do something we haven’t done before. Tonight, we’re going to give America hope. Tonight we’re going to vote for the biggest cut in American history. More than 2.1 trillion dollars”, he said, exaggerating somewhat, since in homogeneous terms the 2011 cut was higher and part of that calculation depends on maintaining certain savings beyond the time the law is in force.

“Continuing Washington’s spending addiction is both irresponsible and a mistake. So let’s stop. I will be honest, tonight’s bill does not stop it ”, he acknowledged, to ensure that it does represent a turning point:“ We began to turn the ship ”.

McCarthy has even displayed a photo of a baby to present his arguments: “This is Halle. She was born on April 11 at 9:58. She has her father’s blue eyes, her mother’s nose, and the $95,000 bill from Washington politicians: every American’s share of the national debt that she owes. Runaway spending is more than an economic problem. It is a moral problem ”, she has said, ignoring at all times the very strong increase in the deficit and debt of the Trump presidency.

The leader of the Republicans has stressed that he has forced Biden to negotiate when he wanted an unconditional increase in the debt ceiling. And he has hit back at the critics. “It may not include everything we need to do,” he acknowledged. “I could say that I am going to vote no because there is something that is not in the bill. If I took that philosophy, I would never vote yes ”, he added.

The Democrats, for their part, have been less critical of the law than the dissident Republicans, although there are already some high-profile announcements of a vote against it, such as that of Senator Bernie Sanders. This Wednesday they overwhelmingly approved the law in the House of Representatives, criticizing the Republicans for not raising the debt without conditions and for wanting tougher cuts.

“This moment of crisis has been manufactured by the extremist MAGA Republicans on the other side of the floor,” said Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries. “I thank the House Democrats, for their steady hand, for their unity of purpose, for their efforts to make sure that we push back the efforts of the extremist MAGA Republicans to swallow the right-wing cuts down the throats of the people. that would have undermined the health, safety, and economic well-being of ordinary Americans.”

“From the beginning, House Democrats have made it clear that we will not allow extremist MAGA Republicans to cause our debt to default, sink the economy, or cause a job-destroying recession,” he added.

The president, Joe Biden, had been optimistic this Wednesday morning before leaving for Colorado. “I think things are going according to plan,” he has said. “I’m landing in Colorado tonight to prepare for my Air Force Academy commencement speech tomorrow. And, God willing, by the time it lands, Congress will have acted, the House will have acted, and we will be one step closer,” he added.

