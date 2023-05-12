Building a sports city that welcomes all the Real Murcia youth teams is a priority mission for Felipe Moreno. It is a great project that will take a few years to become a reality and will need the support of the Murcia City Council and other institutions in the Region. The ideal location: municipally owned land near Juan de Borbón that has great access for young people who exercise there and their families.

But first, the current president of Granada intends to build a training complex for the first team and the subsidiary in a period of no more than a year and a half or two. The problem is that the two great options that he had on the table, that of recovering the Cobatillas fields or using the KBusiness land near the Nueva Condomina shopping center, have advantages, but also drawbacks.

This project is parallel to the construction of a large sports city for the grassroots with the help of the Murcia City Council

Cobatillas, a space located in the district of El Esparragal that has 19,000 square meters, is owned by Real Murcia, although it is currently seized by the Tax Agency. Apart from the investment required to put it into operation (half a million if the reform does not include structural changes or a million if it includes the construction, within the complex, of a residence for the first team and other facilities such as a dining room), the The club could also be forced to pay a large amount of money to the Treasury (its last appraisal of this land was 600,000 euros) to avoid future auctions or bureaucratic problems.

See also 'Spider-Man: no way home': know the scene that would show the connection with WandaVision Cobatillas is now seized by the Treasury and the development of the KBusiness land is too expensive

The second is the land that KBusiness acquired in the vicinity of the Nueva Condomina Shopping Center from one of Jesús Samper’s companies in liquidation. These lands were acquired by this group for 70,000 euros, have 30,000 square meters and are located on both sides of the road that connects the old La Alcayna road with said shopping center. The distribution of the land and the orography make this option more expensive.

a big unevenness



KBusiness itself offered these lands to Moreno, who has studied the proposal, although its complicated urbanization (it has a large unevenness) and some existing doubts with the current partial plan may hinder its use. It cannot be ruled out that the new president of Real Murcia will look for other suitable land near the capital to build the home of the first team.