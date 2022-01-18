South Korean art and culture in general are increasingly acquiring a certain importance in our Western society, therefore it is not surprising that among the most famous television series coming in the near future there is also a new show remake of There House of Paper, but this time Korean.

The House of Paper or also known as Money Heist or in the original language, The Casa de Papel, is one of the most successful shows available on Netflix worldwide, surpassed by Squid Game and a few others.

It follows that from what emerged from the announcement, that the oriental public is also very interested in the series, given the decision to create a real remake of the world of The House of Paper but this time entirely set in South Korea.

This remake should resume in all respects the incipit presented by the original show, but on this occasion, as we had already mentioned, the setting will change from Spain to South Korea. There will therefore be a group of thieves identifiable only by the names of cities and the famous Professor that will guide the group towards the achievement of the goal, or rather of the money.

As in the Spanish version, therefore, it seems that this time too, there will be da rob a huge bank, to be precise the largest in the eastern state, with obvious political implications. We must obviously point out that this is only theintroduction and that at present we do not yet know whether or not there will be any possible and significant changes compared to the original.

We do not even know the launch date for the production which at least from what has been widespread until now is considered with a generic coming soon. We just have to wait for the arrival of this new Korean show, curious to know if the actual quality will be similar, better or worse than the original one, which to date is still very divisive.