It opened ‘Magaly’s house’. The popular ‘Urraca’ presented the grand premiere of the reality show that was broadcast nationwide. During the first episode, only seven of the eleven participants arrived at the mansion that would be outside the city of Lima. It is so Fiorella Retiz, Gabriela Serpa, Carlos Cacho, Shirley Cherres, Patricio Suárez-Vértiz, Renzo Spraggon and Vanessa López they met and showed their discomfort for waiting for Andrés Hurtado, the ‘Uchulú’ and Alfredo Benavides.

The curiosity of the first episode was the belongings that the famous brought. Fiorella Retiz arrived with the ‘Once machos’ shirt; Vanessa López, with tomato sauce wraps and Gabriela Serpa, with hydrolyzed collagen powder. In the second episode, the arrival of Andrés Hurtado will be seen, who will go with four backup security vans.

#house #Magaly #entrance #famous #home #Urraca