The Valentia Association, a symbol of youthful courage, faces a cowardly assault that threatens the heart of legality in Isola di Capo Rizzuto

In an act of unbridled barbarism that strikes at the heart of the fight against organized crime, the future Piersanti Mattarella Legality House, a project of great social and symbolic value managed by the Valentia Association, was brutally devastated. This building, symbol of a new era of justice and legality, was handed over to the association by the National Agency for Assets Seized and Confiscated from Crime (Anbsc) a few months ago. The association was the only Calabrian entity to have passed the public investigation aimed at identifying organizations and associations to which to assign, free of charge, pursuant to art. 48, paragraph 3, letter. c-bis, of the Anti-Mafia Code, real estate permanently confiscated for its use for social purposes, with the aim of becoming a bulwark against mafia power.

The criminals removed all the fixtures and fittings and tampered with the electricity and water systems of the building, which was flooded. In addition to the material damage, which amounts to tens of thousands of euros, what is striking is the arrogance of these gestures. The authors of this vile act wanted to demonstrate their criminal strength, leaving a clear intimidating message: an attempt to bring young people engaged in a social activity to their knees even before its birth.

“This attack is a direct insult to anyone who believes in justice and the rule of law,” he said Anthony Lo Bianco, president of the Valentia Association. “We will not bow to this criminal arrogance. The Piersanti Mattarella House of Legality will rise, despite the criminal actions, as a symbol of resistance and hope for all of Southern Italy.”

The mafia arrogance and disgrace of this act cannot be underestimated. It is an attempt to destabilize not just a project, but the entire moral and civic fabric that supports the fight against organized crime. The Valentia Association, with courage and determination, has already filed a complaint with the Carabinieri and is committed to not letting this cowardly attack hinder their noble objective.

The Piersanti Mattarella House of Legality is destined to become a vital center for legality education, a place where citizens can unite in the fight against mafia oppression. This attack only strengthens the determination of theValentia Association and the community of Isola Capo Rizzuto to pursue this objective.

At this critical moment, the Valentia Association invites the community and institutions to unite in a common front against crime. The response to this act of barbarity will not be fear, but a renewed commitment to justice and legality. The Piersanti Mattarella House of Legality will become a reality, a beacon of hope and a symbol of the victory of legality over arrogance and criminal violence.

Furthermore, we cannot ignore the tragic temporal symbolism of this act: it occurred approximately one week after the 44th anniversary of the death of Piersanti Mattarella, a moment in which the memory and legacy of the brother of the President of the Republic should be honored and respected, not outraged by acts of violence and intimidation. This coincidence makes the attack even more painful and significant for our community and for all those who fight for legality and justice.

