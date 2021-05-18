The House of Horrors symbolizes one of the worst and most sadistic sexual crimes from the 90s in Great Britain. Fred Y Rose west, a couple with seven children, were serial killers, perverse sexual predators of his own family, who in his crimes included his ex-wife, two of his daughters, young people who stayed in the Gloucestershire house as pensioners and whom they occasionally met. They kidnapped, tortured, raped, killed and dismembered.

This was the end of Heather, their daughter, who disappeared in 1987. In all, nine women and a boy, including Rena, Fred’s ex-wife, and their 8-year-old daughter Charmaine, appeared buried in the garden, in the basement and under the floor of their house, in Gloucestershire.

“25 Cromwell Road” in Gloucester has been demolished by authorities to eradicate urban ghost size. But the story of Freddy and Rose West, who had seven children between them, has not ended.

His children were routinely sexually abused by Fred West, a perverted and sadistic murderer, who ended up committing suicide.

His wife Rose, a former prostitute, complies life imprisonment for having participated in the horrific crimes, torture and sadistic acts. He hanged himself on January 1, 1995, at age 53, in his Birmingham prison cell. On it he had written: “Freddy, the serial killer from Gloucester.” He was on trial for 12 crimes but admitted to committing 20 more.

Police inspect Fred and Rose West at 25 Cromwell Street, Gloucester, England, on March 4, 1994. (Photo by Ian Cook / AFP Images)

The return of horror

But 25 years later, the horrors of Fred West and his wife reappear. Police, searching under a cafe for an alleged victim of serial killer Fred West, found “six gaps” or holes in Gloucester on Tuesday. Excavation will begin on Wednesday.

It is believed that the blue clothing detected by a television crew at the scene could belong to Mary Bastholm, who disappeared in 1968 at just 15 years old.

“Two gaps or holes were discovered by a production team working on a documentary. Four more have since been found by forensic archaeologists, ”said Gloucestershire Police Chief Detective Inspector John Turner.

The “House of Horrors” in Gloucester, England, in a March 1994 image. New excavations revive the case of a girl who disappeared in 1968. (Photo by Ian Cook / AFP Images)

He said one of the holes had been discovered by a detector dog, in a bathroom block in the cafe’s basement.

The archaeologists were conducting exploratory work at the Clean Plate café in Gloucester, in connection with the disappearance of Mary Bastholm.

Freddy West was previously a suspect in his disappearance. He confessed to his son before his suicide.

Unexpected find

“Officers were called to a cafe in Gloucester by a production company, which was filming a documentary,” Gloucestershire police said. They reported how they had found possible evidence, suggesting that a body could be buried within the property.

The force said in a statement that people had previously linked the building to Mary Bastholm’s disappearance. Mary was 15 years old when she was reported missing on January 6, 1968 and was never found. On Tuesday, police were seen removing items from the cafe, including several wooden doors.

A map made by the police after the discovery of several bodies buried under the West couple’s house, in the 90s in England. Photo: AFP

Officer Turner said excavation work will begin after security checks, as asbestos (a mineral that can be toxic to humans) was found behind the tiles a few days ago.

“Beneath the surface of the concrete and the tiles, there is a void, a hole in the ground, which is an anomaly. What the GPR (ground penetrating radar) will not say is what is in that void. But what it does say. is that there is a hole or a void in the ground “, declared the inspector.

A police tent was set up outside the Clean Plate café on Southgate Street in Gloucester.

The officer said the six holes would be dug “methodically and meticulously one at a time,” with all the soil removed and checked. The “painstaking process” is expected to take about two weeks.

.The blue dress runway



One of the finds presented to the police was a photo, taken by the production company, of what appeared to be blue material, buried in an area of ​​the basement. Mary was wearing a blue coat when she disappeared.

“The production company put in an endoscope and found a grainy image of what looked like blue material to me,” said Officer Turner.

“The meaning of that is that when Mary disappeared in 1968, she was wearing a blue coat and a blue and white dress and had a blue bag with her.”

The blue material “has not been confirmed” and “it was not necessary for us to make an additional endoscope,” Officer Turner said.

“The search has been slow since the coffee is on an old cemetery that dates back to Roman times,” he added.

The police will interrogate Rose West, who is serving a life sentence for 10 murders, in the street to find out how Mary Bastholm disappeared, who disappeared 53 years ago.

West was a client where Mary worked as a waitress. Meanwhile the police excavate the cafe to that dogs can detect human remains. At least 39 police officers led by three archaeologists work at the site, half a kilometer from the House of Horrors.

