The Italian police have located a protected villa as a bunker in Palermo (Sicily) that was used by a family as an arsenal of weapons, in addition to having a marijuana plantation and an illegal slaughterhouse for pigs, the carabinieri reported on Wednesday.

The carabinieri executed a precautionary custody order issued by the Palermo Prosecutor’s Office against seven people accused of drug trafficking and carrying weapons after an investigation that began in March 2020, “in the midst of a pandemic crisis,” which led to the discovery of illegal activities. of the family.

In the circle, a man comes out of the illegal slaughterhouse carrying meat (Carabinieri Italia).

The discovery of a weapons and ammunition depot next to the village revealed that the place was used by the owners of the house, a man and his wife, as well as two of their three children, as a “storage site where to hide firearms common and clandestine, which were later handed over to other subjects, “they said in a statement.

The drug plantation (Carabinieri Italia).

WEAPONS, DRUGS AND ANIMAL SLAUGHTERHOUSE

During the investigations, coordinated by the Public Prosecutor’s Office, six people and five weapons of different sizes and calibers were recovered, including a Beretta CX4 “Storm” semi-automatic rifle, all ready for use, as well as “a significant number of ammunition”.

The pig slaughterhouse (Carabinieri Italia).

In addition, the agents verified that the criminal group was involved in drug trafficking, “as evidenced by the seizure of an entire marijuana plantation, cultivated by means of an abusive plug to the public electrical network, implanted in an authentic ‘bunker’ “, according to the carabinieri.

Some of the weapons found (Carabinieri Italia).

“In one of the interventions in the home, a abusive slaughterhouse where numerous pigs were slaughtered and worked illegally, with the subsequent seizure of more than a quintal (about 100 kilos) of meat inside a cold room, destined for human consumption “, they concluded.

EFE Agency.

Look also



GML