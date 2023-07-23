The “House of Fruits Basket” competition at the Liwa Dates Festival attracted more than 90 varieties of locally produced fruit for the year 2023, with the participation of farmers from all over the country, as part of the activities of the 19th session of the festival, which is organized by the Festivals Management Committee and Cultural and Heritage Programs in Abu Dhabi and in cooperation with the Emirates Heritage Club in Liwa, Al Dhafra Region.

The fruit varieties in the Dar Fruit Basket competition varied to include many summer varieties.

The general conditions for the “Fruit House” basket competition are that the participating product should be from the local production of the UAE for the year 2023, and that the fruit basket be from the participant’s farm or home garden, and upon registration and participation, documents of ownership of the agricultural land or house must be presented, as the farms and houses winning the first ranks in the competition are subject to scrutiny and scrutiny by the jury.

As for the specifications of the “Fruit House” basket and the criteria of the competition, it is stipulated that one participant should not include less than 10 varieties, that the fruit be free of apparent injuries and defects, that the size is appropriate, and that it does not contain unripe fruits, and the weight of one item must not be less than 3 kilograms, and vegetables are not included in the competition.

On the other hand, the fig competition within the “Red and Yellow” categories at the Liwa Dates Festival received 450 kilograms of figs, in which 45 farmers from different parts of the country participated.