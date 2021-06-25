After the fun and successful third season of The House of Flowers, the film that bears the same name has been released and promises to keep the viewer on edge from beginning to end. The story directed by Manolo Caro brings back the De la Mora family and a plan to recover an ancient treasure.

What does the end of the movie of The House of Flowers mean?

The film will take us back in time to learn more about the anecdotes of the protagonists, but it also presents us with the objective pursued by the De la Mora family: infiltrate his old mansion to retrieve a hidden treasure, the existence of which was revealed by Delia, a former housewife.

This sequel closes the story of the character of Delia, who has terminal cancer, but does not want anyone to find out. A tender character who conveyed love to the La Mora brothers.

When was the film La casa de las flores released?

The film The House of Flowers premiered in Netflix this Wednesday, June 23, 2021.

What is The House of Flowers about?

The house of flowers revolves around several generations of the De la Mora family who survive thanks to a flower shop. The first season begins with the death of the father’s lover, Ernesto. The second is set a year after the death of the mother, Virginia, which reveals a series of secrets and lies.

The third season shows the past of the matriarch, who has been telling the history of the clan since 1979, as well as seeing how some riddles that remained in the air are solved.

How to watch the movie of The House of Flowers?

If you want to see the film of The House of Flowers, you only have to purchase a plan on Netflix. the cheapest costs around S / 24.90.

The house of flowers. Photo: Netflix

What is the cast of La casa de las flores?

The cast of the program is made up of the following actors:

Darius Yazbek

Aislinn derbez

Juan Pablo Medina

Angelica Maria

Tessa Ia

Andrea Chaparro

Luis de la Rosa

David ostrosky

Paco Leon

Jose Marquez

Mariana santos

Ismael Rodriguez

Katia Balmori, among others.