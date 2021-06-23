After a successful third season of The House of Flowers, Netflix has expanded the franchise with a new film that will bear the same name and will bring back the De la Mora in an original plot.

The drama is directed by Manolo Caro And, like its previous installments, it promises to be a streaming success. Next, we mention all the details of the film prior to its release.

When will The House of Flowers: The Movie be released?

The tape of The House of Flowers will come to Netflix this Wednesday, June 23, 2021 , so fans should be vigilant to avoid spoilers of what will happen to the protagonists.

The House of Flowers: The Movie – Trailer

What will we see in the movie of The House of Flowers?

This installment introduces us again to the De la Mora family reunited to carry out a grand plan: infiltrate her old mansion to retrieve a hidden treasure. Likewise, the film will take us back in time to learn more anecdotes from the protagonists.

Members of The House of Flowers: The Movie

The cast of the program has the participation of Cecilia Suarez, Darío Yazbek, Aislinn Derbez, Juan Pablo Medina, Angelica María, Tessa Ía, Andrea Chaparro, Luis de la Rosa, David Ostrosky, Paco León, José Marquez, Mariana Santos, Ismael Rodríguez and Katia Balmori, among others.

What happened in The House of Flowers 3?

In the third season of the series, the past of the family matriarch, Virginia De la Mora, could be seen. In her young version, the protagonist explained everything that has happened to her family since 1979. Likewise, some enigmas and tangles that remained in the air in the second installment were clarified.