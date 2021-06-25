In 2020, Manolo Caro’s series, La casa de las flores, presented its third season on Netflix, which at the time was called “the grand finale.”

However, to the surprise of the fans, this year it was revealed that the director and streaming had one more story prepared for the De la Mora. The eccentric and fun family returned with The House of Flowers: The Movie, a plot that led us to solve a new mystery.

What is The House of Flowers: The Movie about?

The story revolves around a treasure hunt that the De la Mora brothers undertake. To find him, they must secretly enter his old home, now in the possession of Esperanza, the wife of Solomon Cohen. What is hidden will help them to take revenge on Agustín Corcuera.

Will we see a season 4 of The House of Flowers?

It’s possible. The plot and the statements of Manolo Caro, creator of the series, give us to understand that the end of the De la Mora family is not yet near.

In the House of Flowers: The Movie, we see the siblings finding their mother’s best-kept secret. In a flashback scene, the story takes us to the wedding of Esperanza and Salomón, where the testimony of Agustín Corcuera, who accepts that he killed Patricio, is revealed to the guests.

Although it was not fully exposed, it was recorded on VHS. Unfortunately, the testimony is incomplete, as Virginia recorded family moments about her.

The last thing we see in the feature film is Delia’s spirit leaving, but first entering the flower shop. This gives way to the message with which Manolo Caro dismisses his story: “In the end, everything will be fine. And if it is not right it is because it is not the end ”.

Will we see the return of the De la Mora family? Will justice be obtained for the death of Patricio, Paulina’s father? and Will the family be able to take back the mansion? These are some of the questions that must be resolved.

The fate of The House of Flowers

During an interview for El Heraldo de México, Caro and Cecilia Suárez (Paulina) did not rule out the possibility of having a season 4 for La casa de las flores.

“You never have to close the door on anything. It’s time to rest and put an end to this (part), but afterwards we don’t know what fate has in store for us, for now we have other projects ” said the director, who signed with Netflix to develop exclusive content.