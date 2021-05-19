On May 19, the official account of La casa de las flores, the hit Netflix series, announced the arrival of its next film. The premiere of this work will reveal some secrets and plots that were pending during its third season.

The house of flowers was launched in 2018 through the popular streaming service. Her story tells the life of a high society family and owner of a very successful flower shop. The members appear happiness and union before the world; however, a series of misunderstandings are hidden inside.

If you want to know more about this next premiere, here we tell you the details.

When is The House of Flowers, the movie released?

Through the social networks of the successful series, it was announced that the premiere of the film will be on June 23.

Where to see The House of Flowers, the movie?

The house of flowers will be broadcast through the Netflix streaming platform.

What is The House of Flowers, the movie about?

On its platform, Netflix explains that the next film will tell the story of a plan created by the protagonists to find a hidden treasure in their old home.

The house of flowers, the movie: synopsis

As published by Netflix on its platform, the production will revolve around the De la Mora brothers, who will develop an ingenious plan to break into their old family home and recover an important treasure.

We are a dysfunctional family, weird, but we are a family and if one returns, we all return. The film La Casa de las Flores comes to @NetflixLAT this June 23. #LaCasaDeLasFlores pic.twitter.com/34ycXGrZMN – The House of Flowers (@CasaFloresTV) May 19, 2021

The House of Flowers, the Movie: Trailer

Despite the announcement made on the official channels of the popular series, the release date of the first trailer for this new film is not yet known.

The house of flowers, the movie: cast

According to the first images revealed on social networks, part of the cast that will make up La casa de las flores, the film, can be revealed. Among them we find the following:

Aislinn derbez

Darius Yazbek

Cecilia Suarez

Juan Pablo Medina

Andrea Chaparro

Ximena Sariñana

Isabel burr

Tiago Correa

Angelica Maria.