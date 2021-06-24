In 2018, Manolo Caro’s series, La casa de las flores, reached Netflix to position itself as one of the most viewed in the service.

While many believed that the departure of Verónica Castro from the cast would cause the disinterest of the fans, the truth is that the story continued and the responsibility of keeping the family together fell on Paulina de la Mora, played by Cecilia Suárez.

After the end of season 3 of The House of Flowers, Caro shared on his social networks that the De la Mora had one more story to tell: a movie. As the months passed, it was revealed that the actress Angélica María would be the new member of the cast.

Who is Angélica María in The House of Flowers, the movie?

While many speculated that Angélica María would be the new Virginia, it was revealed that the interpreter gives life to Esperanza, the new owner of the De la Mora mansion and grandmother of Bruno’s girlfriend. As the story progresses, it is revealed that she married Solomon Cohen, also known as ‘Salo’.

The film, which is told in two timelines, explains that in the 70s Virginia and Ernesto went to the wedding of Salomón and Esperanza, with the aim of obtaining a confession from Agustín Corcuera, guilty of Patricio’s death. At the party, Virginia and ‘Salo’ have an intimate encounter, something that the bride saw and that, despite the passage of time, she never forgot. In this way, the character of Angélica María arrives as the great villain of the Mexican film.

What is The House of Flowers: The Movie about?

The story revolves around a treasure hunt that the De la Mora brothers undertake. To find him, they must secretly enter his old home. What was hidden by his grandmother will serve to take revenge on Agustín Corcuera.