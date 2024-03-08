In The House of the Famous the surprises continue! In the nominations on March 7, the chief imposed a severe punishment on the inhabitants, who broke the rules by agreeing on who they would give their votes to become nominees. Faced with this plot, the production took drastic measures.

Although in reality it is allowed to make strategies, the regulations of The House of the Famous is forceful about openly express who each participant plans to choose to assign their votes to and be nominated to exit the game. However, this behavior is something that has happened repeatedly throughout the fourth season of the Telemundo program.

Given this, The Head of the House took a strong measure, as announced by Nacho Lozano at the beginning of Thursday's broadcast. “Attention dear public, tonight will not be just another nomination gala. Why do I say it? Why am I telling you this? After repeated warnings from the chief, during these seven weeks, the inhabitants of The House of the Famous “They continue with talks that are at the limit or even exceed the regulations,” said the driver and He stated: “I am referring to talks in which they explicitly arrange their votes.”

The presenter clarified the validity of the strategies, while making it clear that plots are prohibited. “Strategies are one thing, for example, who seems weak, who seems strong, and It is quite another thing to agree between two or more inhabitants who should be nominated. That's what happened“Lozano said and added: “To be clear, very clear, today's nomination process may be absolutely different.”

The inhabitants of the house were surprised with the result of the nominations on March 7, 2024. Photo:Telemundo Share

La Jefa's statement on the punishment in the nominations



Before the 14 current inhabitants of The House of the Famous will go to the confessional to exercise their vows, the driver Nacho Lozano read a statement from the boss, in which she severely punished the explicit plot and agreement between the competitors. “In the last hours prior to today's nomination, conversations have been detected in which some residents were explicit in their voting intentions. If at the time of nominating what was announced, there will be sanctions,” he explained.

“If an inhabitant partially complies with the agreement, that is, votes for at least one of the companions mentioned in said conversation, that election will be annulled; If he fully complies with what was agreed, that is, he votes for two colleagues mentioned in the talk, There will be a double penalty, all votes cast will be annulled and he or she will also be automatically nominated.”Lozano read.

Then, the driver finished: “The regulations are very clear, there is no room for interpretation, is forceful, it is prohibited to announce, it is prohibited to agree on the nomination votes among the inhabitants of the house“Lozano said and added: “signature: the boss.”

The nominees of The House of the Famous from March 7



After the boss's warning and when the conspiracy in the nominations was fulfilled, 12 of the 14 current inhabitants were nominated. Only Rodrigo Romeh, who is currently the leader of the house, and Silvia “La Bronca” del Valle were saved. These days the public must vote to save their favorite, among:

Alfredo Adame

Pedro “La Divaza” Figueira

Maripily Rivera

Robbie Mora

Aleska Genesis

Ariadna Gutierrez

Lupillo Rivera

Clovis Nienow

Alana Lliteras

Cristina Porta

José Reyes “La Melaza”

Guty Carrera

It highlights that The inhabitants of the house did not know that the boss would take punitive measures if they fulfilled their agreements at the time of nominations.so when they found out that almost everyone was nominated, uncertainty took over the contestants, who hope that their followers will vote in their favor in order to stay in the house and win the US$200,000 prize.