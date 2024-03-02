The inhabitants of The House of the Famous of Telemundo compete for a grand prize of US$200,000, but that is not the only remuneration at stake, since While they are held in the reality facilities, they also receive a weekly paymentwhich is speculated to vary depending on the relevance of the character.

According to information that has emerged from other versions of The House of the Famous, The participants in the reality show would be earning between US$6,000 and US$18,000 a week, depending on its relevance. This, according to what was said by Maxime Woodside about the remunerations obtained by the inhabitants of the contest in Mexico, last year.

The talents recruited to participate in The House of the Famous and spend several months without contact with the outside world, facing different tests and conquering the public to avoid being eliminated, They receive compensation according to their fame and relevanceas the Mexican journalist explained at the time in the program All for women.

According to the communicator, the less famous will receive a salary equivalent to about US$6,000; while the most famous would be earning between US$11,000 and US$18,000. This could be supported by the statements of Tefy Valenzuela, who was part of The House of the Famous in 2022. The Peruvian assured that for being part of the three-month project, in which she was the first eliminated, she earned more than US$50,000, according to what she said in the program Magaly TV.

Alfredo Adame and Lupillo Rivera have stood out as antagonists in the fourth season of The House of the Famous.

Who would make the most money in the fourth season of The House of the Famous from Telemundo?



Given that Lupillo Rivera, who has twice been the leader of the house, and Alfredo Adame, have captured the public's attentiongaining more relevance than the other inhabitants of The House of the Famous, it is speculated that they would be receiving higher compensation than the other participants. Although the production has not issued a report confirming how much the contestants earn for their stay in the house.