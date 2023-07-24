‘The house of celebrities’ will have its seventh elimination this Sunday, July 23 at 8:30 p.m. (Mexico time). Nicola Porcella, Apio Quijano and Sergio Mayer from Team Infierno are fighting to continue for another week on the Mexican reality show. It should be noted that ‘La Barby’ Juárez was saved by the leader Jorge Losa. If you want to watch the exciting television show hosted by Galilea Motijo ​​LIVE, you must tune in to the Las Estrellas and ViX channels at the mentioned time.

‘The house of celebrities’: what time does the elimination start?

‘The house of celebrities’ can be watch from Monday to Friday at 10:00 pm (Mexico time)while on Sunday, removal daythe transmission begins at 8.30 pm

Mexico: 8:30 p.m.

Peru: 9:30 p.m.

Venezuela: 10:30 p.m.

Chile: 10:30 p.m.

Argentina: 11:30 p.m.

Colombia: 9:30 p.m.

Ecuador: 9:30 p.m.

United States: 10:30 p.m.

Where to see ‘The House of the Famous Mexico’ 2023 FREE and ONLINE?

elimination nights ‘The house of celebrities’ They are broadcast on Sundays at 8:30 pm by Las Estrellas.

NOMINATION GALA: Wednesday on Channel 5 at 10:00 pm

REST OF GALAS: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday on Channel 5 at 10:00 pm

Nicola Porcella was nominated by Wendy Guevara. Photo: capture of Televisa.

How to watch Televisa LIVE?

Televisa on the official website

on the official website TV LIVE by YouTube

by YouTube TV LIVE streaming: the channel 5 has launched its application called “Televisa En Vivo”, which is available on the App Store and Play Store

How to watch Las Estrellas LIVE?

To access the LIVE programming of the Las Estrellas channel, you must go to its official website HERE.

Where to watch ViX FREE ONLINE?

To enjoy ‘The House of Famous Mexico’ LIVE 24 hours a day and not miss any episode, it is necessary to have a Vix Plus subscription. All you have to do is create an account with your email and password.

Head over to the channels section in your Vix app and scroll down. You will find the channels of ‘The house of the famous Mexico’ .

. Go to the tab ‘The house of the famous Mexico’ at the top of the app. Then scroll to live channels, select the one you want to watch, and you’re done.

at the top of the app. Then scroll to live channels, select the one you want to watch, and you’re done. Enjoy all the content without censorship and without commercials.

