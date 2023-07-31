The house of celebrities is getting closer to its end. In the penultimate elimination gala, the public decided that Jorge Losa should leave the competition.

The leader of the ‘heaven’ team played the elimination round along with Poncho de Nigris and Sergio Mayer, competitors of the ‘hell’ team along with Nicola Porcella and Wendy Guevara.

Jorge Losa becomes the penultimate eliminated from this reality show and now there is only one more gala to meet the celebrities who will go to the grand finale.

It should be noted that the winner of the house of celebrities will take a large sum of 4,000,000 million Mexican pesos. In the program on July 31, the first finalist of this season will be known.

