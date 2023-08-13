For the first time, in the Mexican reality ‘The house of celebrities’, a Peruvian reaches the final. This August 13 it will be known if Nicola Porcella will be able to beat his teammates, including Wendy Guevara. Fans of the Televisa program have become fond of Team Infierno and especially with the former participant of ‘EEG’. In recent days, they even sent him various presents, such as a drone show and the composition of a song. In this note, we tell you all the details of the final and through which channels you can tune in, depending on your country of origin.

When is the final of ‘The House of Famous Mexico’?

The grand finale of ‘The House of Famous Mexico 2023’ will take place this Sunday, August 13. After several months confined, the remaining participants will know the result and who will win the more than $200,000 prize.

Schedules and where to see the grand finale of "The House of Famous Mexico 2023".

What time is the final of ‘The House of Famous’?

Know the schedule according to your country of origin to see the final of the reality show of Mexican coexistence.

SEE ‘The house of celebrities’ in Peru : 9.30 p.m.

: 9.30 p.m. SEE ‘The house of celebrities’ in Venezuela : 10.30 p.m.

: 10.30 p.m. SEE ‘The house of celebrities’ in Chili : 10.30 p.m.

: 10.30 p.m. SEE ‘The house of celebrities’ in Argentina : 11.30 p.m.

: 11.30 p.m. SEE ‘The house of celebrities’ in Colombia : 9.30 p.m.

: 9.30 p.m. SEE ‘The house of celebrities’ in Ecuador : 9.30 p.m.

: 9.30 p.m. SEE ‘The house of celebrities’ in USA: 10.30 p.m.

What channel does ‘La casa de los famosos’ show on?

There are several free options to tune in to ‘The House of Famous’ if you are not residing in Mexico. Some of them are through the Las Estrellas signal, the ViX streaming platform. Likewise, you can also enter the YouTube channel of the reality or via Twitch.

This Sunday is the final of "La Casa de los Famosos México". Photo: The Stars

How to see Las Estrellas LIVE?

To enjoy ‘The House of Famous Mexico’ LIVE you can do it from the Las Estrellas website, whose link you can find HERE: https://www.lasestrellas.tv/en-vivo.

How to watch ViX LIVE?

To tune in to ViX LIVE you must enter the following links. You do not need to create a user account, however, there is a premium option for those who want to enjoy more content.

Finalists of ‘The House of Famous Mexico’

After several months of coexistence, the fans chose their favorites and for this reason, now there are only four contestants left, after the departure of Emilio Osorio on August 11. They are the ones left in the competition:

Nicola Porcella

Wendy Guevara

Sergio Mayer

Nigris poncho

‘The house of the famous Mexico’ will come to an end this Sunday, August 13. Photo: composition by Jazmin Ceras/La República

How to vote in ‘The house of celebrities’?

To vote for your favorite participant, you must follow the following steps:

Enter the LINK of the voting section of “The house of celebrities”.

Click on the photo of the participant you want to save and then vote.

Do not forget that users can make 1 vote a day, and thus show their support for their favorite celebrity.