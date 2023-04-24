“The house of celebrities 3” has managed to captivate the international public with the development of its plot. The Mexican reality show reaches all parts of Peru and the world thanks to the Telemundo signal, which is why it has become one of the most tuned programs in the United States. Three months after its premiere, the end of this new season has arrived. The house brought together 19 artists who fought to win the $250,000 prize. Know HERE who will be the lucky winner.

When is the end of “The House of Famous 3”?

According to information provided by Telemundo, the grand finale of “La casa de los famosos 3” will be broadcast on the night of April 24.

What time does “The House of Famous 3” start?

United States PT: 5.00 pm

Mexico, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala and Nicaragua: 7.00 pm

Peru, United States ET, Colombia, Panama and Ecuador: 8.00 pm

Venezuela, Canada, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic and Bolivia: 9.00 pm

Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Chile and Brazil: 10.00 pm

“La casa de los famosos” broadcasts its third season on Telemundo. Photo: composition LR/Telemundo

Where to see “The House of Famous 3”?

“The house of celebrities 3” can be enjoyed online and for free through the Telemundo signal every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8:00 pm (Peruvian time). Likewise, it can be seen from the Peacock streaming page or from the official website of the reality show.

How to watch Telemundo LIVE for free?

The options available to watch “The House of Famous 3” vary depending on the country in which you are. For Peruvians who do not want to miss the program, below is the complete list of channels in which they can tune in according to the cable company they have.

DirecTV (231)

Movistar TV (20 – 112 – 756)

ClearTV (60)

Star Globalcom (18).

Finalists of “The House of Famous 3”

After Raúl García was eliminated from “The House of Famous 3”, the members who will be part of the grand finale of the Mexican program were complete. These are the following: Pepe Gámez, Madison Anderson, La Materialista, José Rodríguez and Paty Navidad.

Finalists of “The house of the famous”. Photo: Instagram

How to vote in “The House of Celebrities” 2023?

You still have a chance to save your favorite artist from elimination from the reality show. So that it is not left out, follow the following steps:

Enter the Telemundo website and go to the voting section of “La casa de los famosos”.

Select the photo of the participant you want to save and then click the vote button.

You can vote for your favorite participant or someone else up to 50 times a day.