the success you have “The house of celebrities” it’s undeniable. This reality show broadcast by Telemundo is one of the most watched in USA, but also thousands of users follow this program online in different parts of the world. Therefore, the third season did not wait and brought other 19 famous, those who have been saying goodbye to the passing of the weeks. After three months, this show will come to an end and only a few will go on to compete for the $250,000 prize. Find out how to vote for your favorite character here.

“The House of Celebrities 3”: who were the nominees for week 13?

During each week, various participants in “The House of Famous” have been sentenced and this week number 13 has not been different. Among the list of nominees we can find The Materialist, José Rodríguez, Raúl García and Paty Navidad.

Meet the nominees for “The House of Celebrities”. Photo: Instagram

How to vote in “The House of Famous 3”?

To vote and save your favorite participant from the elimination of “The House of Famous 3”, you must follow these steps:

Enter the Telemundo website and go to the voting section of “La casa de los famosos”.

Select the photo of the participant that you want to save and then click on the vote button.

The user can vote for their preferred participant or someone else up to 50 times a day.

“The House of Famous 3”: schedule by country

“The House of Famous” can be seen at 7:00 pm (Mexican time) and at 8:00 pm (Peruvian time).

United States PT: 5.00 pm

Mexico, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala and Nicaragua: 7.00 pm

Peru, United States ET, Colombia, Panama and Ecuador: 8.00 pm

Venezuela, Canada, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic and Bolivia: 9.00 pm

Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Chile and Brazil: 10.00 pm

“La casa de los famosos” broadcasts its third season on Telemundo. Photo: composition LR / Telemundo.

Where to see “The House of Famous 3” LIVE?

“The House of Famous 3” can be enjoyed online and for free through the signal of Telemundo every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8:00 pm (Peruvian time). Likewise, it can be seen from the Peacock streaming page or from the official website of the reality show.

Finalists of “The House of Celebrities” 2023

On April 12, the first finalist of “The House of Famous 3” was announced. Hector Sandartihost of the program, announced the name of Pepe Gamez as the participant who went directly to the final. While the second runner-up is the model Madison Anderson.

These are the finalists for the third season of “The House of Celebrities”. Photo: Telemundo

Eliminated participants of “The House of Celebrities 3”

Here is the list of contestants who were eliminated from “The House of Famous 3”:

Jonathan Islands

liliana rodriguez

Nicole Chavez

Osmariel Villalobos

Aleida Nunez

Group King

samira jalil

Aylin Mujica

Arturo Carmona

Osmel Sousa

Dania Mendez.

