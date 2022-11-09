The Ministry of Community Development has started collecting information on the experiences and specializations of senior citizens and retirees, including those under the age of 60, in preparation for launching a training and advisory center that provides services to all community groups benefiting from the ministry’s services, which will be called the “Community Experience House”.

Director of the Family Development Department in the ministry, Alia Al Joker, revealed to “Emirates Today”, that the ministry has started implementing a survey to collect full data on the experiences and specializations of senior citizens, as well as retirees, including those under the age of 60, with the aim of limiting experiences, knowledge and capabilities in order to benefit in the establishment of a “house”. Community Experience”, which will be launched by the ministry upon completion of the database, adding that the project comes within the framework of the ministry’s implementation of plans aimed at enhancing the social development process in the country.

Al-Joker stated that the project aims to attract the country’s leading competencies from senior citizens and retirees, including those who are not registered with the ministry, as well as former workers in various governmental and private sectors and institutions, to benefit from their expertise and experience and employ it in transferring expertise and knowledge to all members of society, noting that the implementation of The project is in line with the state’s vision of the UAE Centennial 2071, which calls for the implementation of all projects that support the creation of a more cohesive society.

Al-Joker pointed out that the launch of the “Community Experience House” aims to achieve the goals of “the axis of community communication and active life” in the national policy for senior citizens, which called for the formation of innovative channels for transferring knowledge and sharing experiences across generations through the implementation of initiatives specialized in organizing training courses to enhance skills. And developing capabilities in the use of modern technology through social development centers, in addition to organizing sports activities for senior citizens through sports clubs, social development centers and cultural centers across all emirates in different sports.

In response to a question about the most important target groups to benefit from the knowledge of the “Community Experience House”, Al Joker said that the center will provide advisory services and will participate in organizing community events and providing workshops in various disciplines that will be classified according to the target groups, which will include children, families, youth, people of determination and senior citizens. retirees, and all other community groups benefiting from the ministry’s services.

Al-Joker described the “Community Experience House” project as a humanitarian giving project and a beautiful return to the homeland by creating an interactive center that transmits pioneering knowledge to all societal groups, so that everyone can play their role in building and strengthening the social development process in the country.