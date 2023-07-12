The House of Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, as part of the “Award Story” project, in which it sheds light on a monthly basis and for a year on one of the distinctive pieces from the collection of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, chose the “Mother of the Nation Medal” award, which was awarded to His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi. Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah on November 25, 2019.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” awarded His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, with the “Mother of the Nation Medal” on the occasion of choosing His Highness the personal supporter of community issues by the “Her Highness Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak” program. for Excellence and Community Intelligence” in its fifth session.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah is an exceptional example of an inspiring leader who believes in the importance of progress and development while preserving the customs, traditions and cultural and religious identity of the people, which was evident in the initiatives that His Highness established and worked to make them succeed in a way that serves his people and humanity.