Nicola Porcella He has been trying to consolidate his career in Mexico for years, either as a reality boy in “Guerreros” (2021) and “Reto 4 elements: extreme nature” (2022), in addition to his acting classes at CEA Televisa. Now, with his foray into “La casa de los famosos”, the “historical captain” is making people talk, and even more so on social networks, where users warn of a flirtation between the Peruvian and the influencer Wendy Guevara, from “Las losses”.

YOU CAN SEE: Nicola Porcella could not stand it and urinated during a test in “The House of Celebrities”: “I got everything dirty”

Who is Wendy Guevara?

Wendy Guevara is a trans woman who was born on August 12, 1993 in León, Guanajuato. However, she pointed out on the La Jose y La Divaza podcast that she does not identify as a woman: “I have always said that I am a transsexual girl, and for me a woman is the biological woman who can give birth to a baby”. Her position has upset the LGBTQI + community, as she acknowledged, but she only asks that they respect her.

Wendy Guevara rose to fame unexpectedly in 2017, when she uploaded a video with her friend Paolita Suárez. Both had been abandoned on a hill by her companions. The clip where they said: “We are lost, lost, lost” went viral on Facebook, leading them to win in the Lords and Ladies category of the MTV MIAW Awards.

Wendy Guevara and Paolita Suárez took advantage of their acquired fame and opened the YouTube channel “The Official Lost”. later joined them Kimberly Irene, “The Most Precious”.

Success as a youtuber smiled at Wendy Guevara and she launched a channel with her name, which to date has 802,000 subscribers. From there she boosted her career as a singer, on April 14, 2022 she premiered her song “Hey perra”, then she came puttsy alongside Trixy Star; followed with “Until sunrise” and his latest release, “Tapu”he did it on February 23, 2023. Similarly, the influencer managed to have a participation in the bioseries of Gloria Trevi, of whom she is a great admirer.

YOU CAN SEE: Users denounce discrimination against Nicola Porcella in “The House of Famous”: “Xenophobia”

Wendy Guevara and Nicola Porcella?

The flirtation between Wendy Guevara and Nicola Porcella is so strong that even the former member of “EEG” himself shared in his Instagram stories how his followers had baptized their relationship as ‘wendycola‘.

For its part, the production of “La casa de los famosos” compiled on YouTube all the interactions between the two, including the moment when Nicola Porcella tried to kiss Wendy Guevara. And the scenes of jealousy between the two.

“Yes, I like it and it’s beautiful,” Wendy Guevara said about Nicola Porcella, but stressed that it was all a joke. Even so, the Mexican influencer took advantage of her numbers on her social networks (2 million on Instagram and 1.7 on TikTok) to ask them to support the reality boy.

“To the people who follow me if they like to support my friend so that he does not go out and I can eat him here in ‘The House of Famous’”he expressed before the next elimination.

#house #celebrities #Wendy #Guevara #influencer #linked #Nicola #Porcella