Since the broadcasts of the Televisa reality show, ‘La Casa de los Famosos México’, began, it has become one of the problems with the highest rating on national television, thanks to the participation of great artists, influencers and athletes.

That is why if you do not know where to watch the program, Debate brings you where, how and at what time you can tune in on your television or online.

The House of Celebrities in its Mexican version has the participation of great personalities, such as Wendy Guevara, Poncho de Nigris, Emilio Osorio, Sergio Mayer, Nicola Porcella and Apio Quijano, while it is led by Galilea Montijo and Diego de Erice.

The successful program can be seen from Monday to Friday on Channel 5 starting at 10:00 p.m. in central Mexico, while on Sundays it is broadcast on Canal de las Estrellas at 8:30 p.m. for the elimination gala .

However, you can also watch the reality show broadcasts 24 hours a day with ViX Premium.

Who was eliminated from the fifth week of LCDLF?

The expelled from in the fifth elimination gala of ‘The House of the Famous Mexico‘, was nothing more and nothing less than Paul Stanley, becoming the first man to leave the television program.

