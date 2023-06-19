Fire. Nicola Porcella is in trend after being one of the most controversial characters in the reality show “La casa de los famosos” in Mexico. Each of her crazy things and interactions on the show go viral, especially in regards to the alleged relationship she would have with Wendy Guevarahis partner in the show.

However, the latest episode has generated even more expectation among fans because the couple finally had their first kiss. Find out all the details below.

How was the first kiss between Nicola Porcella and Wendy Guevara?

After Sergio Mayer and nigris poncho were saved and continued in competition, the other members of the house began to celebrate, Wendy being one of the liveliest. It was there that the influencer revealed that she and Porcella were going to kiss because of a promise they made to her followers.

“We are going to kiss ‘piquito’ because we said that if they saved Sergio and Poncho… We told all the people, our public, our fans, that if they saved him we were going to kiss each other… It is a privilege to kiss ‘mother!Wendy pointed out.

Instantly, the reality cameras captured the precise moment when Nicola puts her mouth for Wendy to approach her and give her a kiss. The exchange ended up being more passionate than the ex-warrior believed and he let Guevara notice: “It was a quick little bit.”

