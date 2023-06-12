The Mexican transsexual influencer Wendy Guevara29 years old and originally from León, Guanajuato, is part of the tenants of “The house of the famous Mexico”, Televisa reality show (a new version of Big Brother). The member of “Las perdidas”, a week after the start of said program, It has become one of the favorites to win and obtain a prize of 4 million pesos. Social network users mention that the show is actually “The house of Wendy Guevara and other celebrities.”

During his stay in “the most famous house in Mexico”, Wendy Guevara He has told several stories of his life: his dark past on drugs, how he told his parents that he was transsexual, the sexual abuse he suffered, how his fame began, what he did with his first allowance when attending an event and much more. further. In addition, narrated the dangerous love story he had with a “jackal”who once he almost shot his grandmother to death.

Three years ago she had an affair with a “jackal” (colloquially that is the name for a person who is aggressive, bloodthirsty and unscrupulous). On a certain occasion, being at his parents’ house, where his grandmother also lived, they argued, he left and went to the corner, telling Wendy that he would kill whoever passed by if she didn’t let him back into the house. home.

From one moment to the next, he started shooting into the air and since all the neighbors knew him and knew that he went to Wendy Guevara’s house every day, she went out and asked him to come into her house, because it would get them into trouble. Subsequently, they kept fighting in his room, when suddenly, angry, he took out a gun and fired at the door.

The influencer panicked, because her grandmother, who was deaf and mute, would pass by Wendy’s room every so often, when he was going from his room to the refrigerator for some food. “My grandmother was deaf and mute, may she rest in peace, she died recently, to get to the refrigerator I had to go through that corridor and the door was skinny, he shot at the door and I attacked myself because I said: ‘My grandmother just comes in, as many times as it happens, it kills her'”.

His father, who was sleeping in another room, upon hearing the shots, came out and asked what had happened. Wendy Guevara told him that some people had fought in the street.

Join our channel and receive Show News on WhatsApp