“The house of celebrities” It has been giving the hour due to the controversies that are generated within the competition. However, the segment continues its course and the participants can not do more than abide by the rules of the program. The favorable thing is that the public can prevent their favorite from leaving the race through their vote. Find out in this note the steps you must follow to VOTE for your favorite and how to see the ELIMINATION TODAY, June 18.

“The House of Celebrities”: what time to see?

“The House of Famous” is broadcast from Monday to Friday at 10:00 p.m., Wednesdays being the days of the nominations, while Sundays are the galas in which the eliminated from each week is known, at 8:30 p.m.

Nicola Porcella was sentenced along with four other participants and must get votes to continue in the international reality show. Photo: composition LR/Instagram/Nicola Porcella/Twitter/”The House of Famous” Mexico

What channel broadcasts “The House of Famous Mexico”?

If you do not want to miss any episode of “The House of Famous” Mexico, you should take into account the following information. Both the nomination galas and the rest of the galas are broadcast by Channel 5The stars.

How to see Las Estrellas LIVE?

The first season of “The house of celebrities” Mexico started on Sunday June 4, 2023 at 8:30 pm through Las Estrellas. If you want to see this format via streaming, you can do it through Vix+. To achieve this, you must have a paid subscription.

“The house of the famous” Mexico. Photo: composition LR/Televisa/”The house of the famous”

How to watch Televisa LIVE?

There are several options to see Televisa live for free. These include:

Televisa LIVE by streaming: The Televisa channel has opened its own official application, called Televisa En Vivo, which is available on the App Store and Play Store.

Televisa LIVE On YouTube: Televisa also has its own exclusive channel, which publishes the latest programs that air.

Televisa on the official site: As a last option, if you do not want to download the app or watch Televisa on YouTube, you can follow Televisa’s programming by going to its official page.

How to vote in “The House of Famous” Mexico?

“The house of celebrities” He will sentence his participants until he finds the winner. If your favorite is in the chapel, you can vote for him or her by going to the official page of the reality show. In addition, at each gala a QR code will appear with which you can go to cast your vote. Also, if you are a Vix+ subscriber, you can cast your vote up to 10 times.

