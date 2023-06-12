“The house of the famous” Mexico It has already been on the air for a week and the participants have been adapting to coexistence in front of the dozens of cameras that keep an eye on them. However, as part of the competition, this Sunday, June 11, the first eliminationfor which four figures have been nominated: Sergio Mayer, Nicola Porcella, Marie Claire Harp and Jorge Losa. One of them will leave the reality broadcast LIVE by The stars.

What time to see “The House of Famous” Mexico?

All incidents of “The house of the famous” Mexico You can enjoy them from Monday to Friday at 10:00 pm for the channel 5while the eliminations on Sundays will be broadcast on The stars at 8.30 p.m.

Where to see “The House of Famous” Mexico LIVE?

This Sunday, June 11, the first elimination will take place in “the house of celebrities” Mexico. Therefore, if you want to know if Sergio Mayer, Nicola Porcella, Marie Claire Harp or Jorge Losa will leave the show of Televisayou can’t stop tuning in channel 2 of Las Estrellaslike every Sunday onwards.

“The house of the famous” Mexico. Photo: Televisa

How to see “The House of Famous” Mexico 24/7?

The new reality of Televisa can be tuned 24 hours a day through the web and the streaming platform ViX. In this way you will not be able to miss any incidence of “The house of the famous” Mexico.

How to vote in “The house of celebrities” Mexico

To give your vote to your favorite participant and prevent them from leaving “The house of the famous” Mexicoyou just have to enter the official website of the program. Another option that exists is to scan the QR code that appears in the broadcast of the show.

The same way, if you are a ViX+ subscriber you can vote up to 10 times. It should be noted that you can cast your vote during the pre-galas, galas and post-galas, on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Nominees for “The House of Famous” Mexico

This week, these four celebrities are in danger of leaving the first season of “The house of the famous” Mexico. On Sunday, June 11, it will be known who will finally have to leave the reality show.

Sergio Mayer

Nicola Porcella

Marie Claire Harp

Jorge Losa.

“The house of celebrities” Mexico: what are the names of the participants?

paul stanley

Raquel Bigorra

Emilio Osorio

Wendy Guevara

Nigris Poncho

Maria Fernanda Quiroz

Sofia Rivera Torres

Nicola Porcella

Hector André ‘Celery’ Quijano

Marie Claire Harp

Jorge Llosa

Sergio Mayer

Barbara Torres.

