“The house of celebrities” Mexico begins its second week in front of the thousands of viewers who follow the coexistence of the participants of the Televisa reality show, who will be in complete isolation from the outside world for 10 weeks. After the first night of ELIMINATION, Marie Claire Harp left the show and, this Wednesday June 14, a new nomination will be announced to meet the stars who could leave the competition.

Where can you see “The House of Famous” Mexico LIVE?

finery of “The house of the famous” Mexico are broadcast from Monday to Friday at 10:00 pm by the channel 5 and the elimination shows are on Sundays at 8.30 pm for The stars. On the other hand, you can access the 60 cameras and 80 microphones of the house from the ViX+ streaming platformThe 24 hours of the day.

How to VOTE in “The House of Famous” Mexico?

If you are a follower of any of the members of “The house of the famous” Mexico and you want your favorite to continue on the reality show, it is possible to give them your vote in a very simple way. To do this, you must enter the TV space section in the official Web. In addition, at each gala a QR code will appear with which you can go to cast your vote.

Now, if you are subscribed to ViX+, you will have 10 opportunities to support your favorite. It should be noted that voting will be open in the pre-galas, galas and post-galas, from Wednesday to Friday and on Sundays.

“The House of Celebrities” premiered on June 4. Photo: Instagram/Nicola Porcella/Broadcast

When did “The House of Famous” Mexico premiere?

“The house of the famous” Mexico It aired on June 4, 2023, under the leadership of Galilea Montijo, Odalys Ramírez and Diego de Erice. In addition, Pablo Chagra will be in charge of presenting the details of the social networks about the reality show.

Who are the participants of “The House of Celebrities” 2023?

paul stanley

Raquel Bigorra

Emilio Osorio

Wendy Guevara

Nigris Poncho

Maria Fernanda Quiroz

Sofia Rivera Torres

Nicola Porcella

Hector André ‘Celery’ Quijano

Jorge Llosa

Sergio Mayer

Barbara Torres

Marie Claire Harp (first eliminated).

