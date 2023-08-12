‘The house of the famous Mexico‘ has already reached its long-awaited final stage and the inhabitants of the reality show will inevitably have to say goodbye to their colleagues this Friday, August 11. After 10 weeks locked in a house, Nicola Porcella, Wendy Guevara, Emilio Osorio, ‘Poncho’ de Nigris and Sergio Mayer They are waiting to find out who will be the winner of the more than 200,000 dollars that there is as a prize inside the golden briefcase.

‘The house of famous Mexico’: what time to see the elimination of TODAY?

If you want to see the latest ELIMINATION of ‘The House of Famous Mexico’you only have to take into account the following schedules if you watch the reality show from different parts of the world:

Peru : 9.30 p.m.

: 9.30 p.m. Mexico : 10:00 p.m.

: 10:00 p.m. Venezuela : 10.30 p.m.

: 10.30 p.m. Chili : 10.30 p.m.

: 10.30 p.m. Argentina : 11.30 p.m.

: 11.30 p.m. Colombia : 9.30 p.m.

: 9.30 p.m. Ecuador : 9.30 p.m.

: 9.30 p.m. USA: 10.30 p.m.

Where to watch ‘The House of Famous’ for free?

The last elimination gala and the GRAND FINAL of ‘The house of the famous Mexico’ It can be tuned totally FREE by the Las Estrellas channel signal. Similarly, on the platform streaming ViX You can follow the incidents of the house 24 hours LIVE.

How to watch channel 5 LIVE?

He channel 5 will broadcast the program where the first finalist eliminated from ‘The House of Famous’ will be known, which you can tune into on your cable TV operator or on its official website.

How to see Las Estrellas LIVE?

‘The house of celebrities’ will come to an end this Sunday, August 13. Photo: composition LR

To follow the minute by minute of the ELIMINATION from the Mexican reality show LIVEyou can do it from The Stars websiteor in the TV package offered by the different cable operators.

Who are the FINALISTS of ‘The House of Famous’?

Wendy Guevara

Emilio Osorio

Nigris poncho

Nicola Porcella

Sergio Mayer.

When does ‘The House of the Famous Mexico’ end?

On June 4 beganthe house of celebrities‘, a TV show that quickly became a success not only in Mexico, but also gained followers from different parts of Latin America. To the sadness of many fans, the coexistence reality show will come to an end this Sunday, August 13, the day the GRAND FINAL will be held.