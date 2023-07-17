‘La casa de los famosos’ on Televisa is one of the most popular television shows not only in Mexico, but also internationally. Nicola Porcella, Wendy Guevara and the other participants have generated that viewers do not want to miss any of the details of their coexistence. After several weeks of competition, on July 12 the new nominees were announced. Find out how to watch the Mexican reality show and who are the participants who are at risk of elimination.

What time can you see 'The house of celebrities'?

What time can you see ‘The house of celebrities’?

The reality show “La casa de los famosos” is broadcast from Monday to Friday at 10 pm (Mexico time). On the other hand, allWednesdayof each week the participants who could leave the program are nominated.

It should be noted that each Sundayis carried outelimination nightand the name of the character who will leave the program is knownfrom 8.30 p.m. m. (time in Mexico). If you are in another country, here is a list of schedules:

SEE ‘The house of celebrities’ in Peru : 9.30 p.m.

in : 9.30 p.m. SEE ‘The house of celebrities’ in Venezuela : 10.30 p.m.

in : 10.30 p.m. SEE ‘The house of celebrities’ in Chili : 10.30 p.m.

in : 10.30 p.m. SEE ‘The house of celebrities’ in Argentina : 11.30 p.m.

in : 11.30 p.m. SEE ‘The house of celebrities’ in Colombia : 9.30 p.m.

in : 9.30 p.m. SEE ‘The house of celebrities’ in Ecuador : 9.30 p.m.

in : 9.30 p.m. SEE ‘The house of celebrities’ in USA: 10.30 p.m.

What channel does it broadcast? 'The house of celebrities'?

What channel does it broadcast? ‘The house of celebrities’?

through thechannel 5you will be able to observeFREEthenomination galaswhich are held on Wednesdays and weekly (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday). In that line, theelimination nightsthat take place on Sundays will be displayed onThe stars.

On the other hand, the streaming platformViXyou can go onON-LINE,from anywhere, the live and uncensored 24-hour broadcast of the Mexican reality show‘The house of celebrities’ .

How to watch Televisa LIVE?

Televisa on the official site : you can follow the programming of the channel 5 entering its same official website.

: you can follow the programming of the entering its same official website. TV LIVE by Youtube: he channel 5 It has its own exclusive signal on this platform and the latest programs to air are published there.

by he It has its own exclusive signal on this platform and the latest programs to air are published there. TV LIVEbystreaming: he channel 5 He has also opened his own app called Televisa En Vivo, which is available on the App Store and Play Store.

How to see Las Estrellas LIVE?

You can follow the scheduleLIVEof the ChanelThe starsentering its same official website. Next, the link HERE:https://www.lasestrellas.tv/en-vivo.

How to vote in ‘The house of famous Mexico’?

Enter the official website of “The house of the famous Mexico” or use the QR code who will appear during the galas.

who will appear during the galas. Click on the “voting” section on the official page of the program.

Select the participant you want to save.

Click on “send” for your vote to be valid.

‘The house of the famous Mexico’: nominees

Last Wednesday, July 12, the new nominees of the week were announced in “La casa de los famosos”. Among them were: Wendy Guevara, Barbara Torres, Poncho De Nigris and Jorge Losa who were at risk of being eliminated from the reality show.

However, Barby Juarezchosen as the leader of the week, ended up saving Jorge Llosaover the rest of the nominees.

The new nominees for “The House of Famous Mexico”. Photo: Instagram / The house of famous Mexico

#house #celebrities #LIVE #Channel #TODAY #schedule #Mexican #reality #show #FREE #ONLINE

