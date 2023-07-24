The reality ‘The house of the famous It is one of the most tuned programs not only in Mexico, but also in other Latin American countries. Nicola Porcella, Wendy Guevara, Apio and the rest of the participants have generated that viewers do not want to miss any of the details of their controversial coexistence. After several weeks of competition, the last Wednesday, July 19, the new nominees were announced. Next, we tell you what time, where to see the show and who are the figures who are fighting to stay this Sunday, July 23.

What time to see ‘The House of Famous’?

The reality show ‘La casa de los famosos’ is broadcast from Monday to Friday at 10 pm (Mexican time). On the other hand, allWednesday entrants who might drop out of the competition are nominated.

It should be noted that each Sundayis carried outelimination nightand the name of the famous person who will leave the program is knownfrom 8.30 p.m. m. (Mexican time). If you are in another country, here is a list of schedules:

Peru : 9.30 p.m.

: 9.30 p.m. Argentina : 11.30 p.m.

: 11.30 p.m. Colombia : 9.30 p.m.

: 9.30 p.m. Ecuador : 9.30 p.m.

: 9.30 p.m. Chili : 10.30 p.m.

: 10.30 p.m. Venezuela : 10.30 p.m.

: 10.30 p.m. USA: 10.30 p.m.

Where can I watch ‘The House of Famous’ for FREE?

Throughchannel 5you will be able to lookFREEthenomination galaswhich are held on Wednesdays and weekly (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday).

In that sense, theelimination nightsthat take place every Sunday can also be viewed in a FREE through channel signalThe stars.

How to watch Televisa LIVE?

Televisa on the official website : you can follow the programming of channel 5 entering the official website.

: you can follow the programming of entering the official website. TV LIVE by Youtube: he channel 5 It has its own signal on this platform, where the latest programs to air are published.

by he It has its own signal on this platform, where the latest programs to air are published. TV LIVEbystreaming: he channel 5 It has an application called “Televisa En Vivo”, which is available in the App Store and Play Store.

How to see Las Estrellas LIVE?

You can follow the scheduleLIVEof the ChanelThe starsGoing to their official website HERE.

‘The House of Celebrities’: how to vote for your favorite nominee?

He wednesday july 19 the new nominees for ‘The House of Famous Mexico’ were met. Nicola Porcella, Sergio Mayer and Apio Quijano are at risk of elimination. Here’s how you can save your favorite character this Sunday, July 23:

Go to the official website of ‘The house of celebrities’ or use the QR code who will appear during the galas.

who will appear during the galas. Click on the “voting” section.

Choose the contestant you want to save from the nomination.

Press “send” for your vote to be valid.

Nominated in ‘The House of the Famous Mexico’. Photo: Instagram/The house of celebrities

‘The house of celebrities’: how to watch the reality show online 24/7?

Through the streaming platformViXyou can continue asON-LINE and from anywhere the live and uncensored transmission of the 24 hours of the mexican reality ‘the house of celebrities‘. To enter, you have to create an account with email and password. After logging in, you have two options to watch the show.

Head over to the channels section in your Vix app. Then scroll down. You will find the channels of ‘The house of celebrities’ .

. Go to the tab ‘The house of celebrities’ at the top of the app.

at the top of the app. scroll to live channelsselect the one you want to see and enjoy all the content without censorship and without commercials.

