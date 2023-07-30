‘The house of celebrities’ It has become one of the most watched reality shows in Mexico, and not only that: but it has also moved other countries with the occurrences of its participants. Among them, our compatriot Nicola Porcella and Wendy Guevara, who gave something to talk about in different media due to an alleged romance that they would have inside the residence. This weekend, a new entrant says goodbye to the competition. In the following note he knows what time and where to watch the Mexican reality show LIVE ONLINE.

‘The house of the famous Mexico’: what time to see?

‘The house of famous Mexico’ has a primetime schedule from Monday to Friday and It is broadcast from 10:00 pm (Mexico time). It is worth mentioning that every Wednesday the participants who could leave the house are nominated.

While the elimination takes place on Sundays, in which one of them will say goodbye to the competition. In this case, the reality show begins to be broadcast from 8:30 pm (Mexico time)). However, if you are outside the aforementioned country, here is the list of schedules according to countries so that you do not miss any detail.

SEE ‘The House of Famous’ in Peru: 9.30 pm

SEE ‘The House of Famous’ in Venezuela: 10.30 pm

SEE ‘The House of Famous’ in Chile: 10.30 pm

SEE ‘The House of Famous’ in Argentina: 11.30 pm

SEE ‘The House of Famous’ in Colombia: 9.30 pm

SEE ‘The House of Famous’ in Ecuador: 9.30 pm

SEE ‘The House of Celebrities’ in the United States: 10.30 pm

Where to see ‘The House of the Famous Mexico’ FREE ONLINE?

For all who want to continue LIVE ‘The house of the famous Mexico’, for free and online, is possible through the ViX application, which is available for any smart device and is available for both Android and iOS.

This Sunday, July 30, there will be one more elimination in ‘The House of Celebrities’. Photo: composition Fabrizio Oviedo/LR/Instagram/Nicola Porcella/Wendy Guevara/Televisa

How to watch Channel 5 LIVE?

Channel 5 is available from Televisa, which you can find both by cable and online through its official website:

Televisa on the official site : the programming of the channel 5 It is available by entering its same web page.

: the programming of the It is available by entering its same web page. TV LIVE by Youtube: he channel 5 It has its own exclusive signal on this platform and the latest programs to air are published there.

by he It has its own exclusive signal on this platform and the latest programs to air are published there. TV LIVE by streaming: he channel 5 He has also opened his own app called Televisa En Vivo, which is available on the App Store and Play Store.

How to see Las Estrellas LIVE?

To enjoy ‘The house of the famous Mexico’ LIVE You can do it from the Las Estrellas website, whose link can be found HERE: https://www.lasestrellas.tv/en-vivo.

Nicola Porcella is part of one of the ‘House of Famous’ teams. Photo: composition LR/ file

Where to see ViX 24 hours a day?

From the ViX streaming platform, all followers of ‘The House of Famous Mexico’ can tune in 24 hours a day for the Mexican reality show LIVE and FREE. In order to access all the content that ViX offers you, you just have to pay attention to the following steps:

Download the app and create an account.

Go to the channels section and look for ‘The house of the famous Mexico’. Ready!

‘The house of celebrities’: steps to vote

If you want to save your favorite contestant from ‘The House of Famous Mexico’, you will have to support him by voting so that he continues in the competition once again. Here we leave you the steps to vote.