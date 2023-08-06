‘The house of celebrities Mexico’ approaches the FINAL and there are few participants left, among them is the Peruvian Nicola Porcella. Follow LIVE and DIRECT the elimination night, in which three contestants are nominated: Darby Juárez, Poncho de Nigris and Wendy Guevara. TODAY, Sunday August 6, it will be known who leaves the coexistence reality show that is broadcast on the Vix signal and has gained thousands of followers in Latin America. You can follow HERE the minute by minute of the competition.

‘The house of celebrities’: schedule by country

‘The House of Famous’ starts at these times, depending on the country you are in:

Peru: 9.30 p.m.

Venezuela: 10.30 p.m.

Chile: 10.30 p.m.

Argentina: 11.30 p.m.

Colombia: 9.30 p.m.

Ecuador: 9.30 p.m.

United States: 10.30 p.m.

Where to see ‘The House of the Famous Mexico’?

For those who want to follow LIVE ‘The house of famous Mexico’ for free and online, you must download the ViX application, which is available for any Android and iOS smart device.

What days does “The House of Famous” happen?

‘The house of celebrities’, a Mexican reality show that has become very popular and has become one of the most watched in the country, is broadcast on YouTube, a platform where you can find out about the incidents of each participant. On Sundays the eliminated of the week are known.

Nominees for ‘The House of Famous Mexico’

There are three participants who could leave “The House of Famous” forever if they do not get the necessary votes from the public. Who are they? We name them:

Darby Juarez

nigris poncho

Wendy Guevara.

How to vote in ‘The house of famous Mexico’

Follow these steps to vote for your favorite in ‘The house of celebrities’:

Go to the official website of ‘The house of celebrities’ or use the QR code who will appear during the galas.

who will appear during the galas. Click on the Voting section.

Choose the contestant you want to save from the nomination.

Press ‘send’ for your vote to be valid.

Finalists of ‘The House of Famous Mexico’

These are the participants who become the next finalists of ‘The House of Celebrities’: