“La casa de los famosos”, produced by Televisa, is one of the most popular programs in Mexico. Wendy Guevara, Nicola Porcella, Emilio Osorio and its other participants have generated that viewers do not want to miss an episode. After several weeks of competition, the last four nominees were announced on July 5. Find out below what time and how to watch the removal of TODAY, July 9, LIVE FOR FREE.

“The house of the famous Mexico”: what time to see?

The reality show “La casa de los famosos” is broadcast from Monday to Friday at 10 pm (Mexico time). It should be noted that all Wednesday of each week, the contestants who could leave the program produced by Televisa are nominated.

On the other hand, the Sundays the elimination night and the name of the character who will leave the program is known from 8.30 p.m. m. (time in Mexico). If you are in another country, here is a list of schedules:

SEE “The House of Famous” in Peru: 9.30 pm

SEE “The House of Famous” in Venezuela: 10.30 pm

SEE “The House of Famous” in Chile: 10.30 pm

SEE “The House of Famous” in Argentina: 11.30 pm

SEE “The House of Famous” in Colombia: 9.30 pm

SEE “The House of Famous” in Ecuador: 9.30 pm

SEE “The House of Famous” in the United States: 10.30 pm

Where to see “The House of the Famous Mexico” FREE ONLINE?

On the streaming platform ViX you can go on ON-LINE, from anywhere, the live and uncensored 24-hour broadcast of the Mexican reality show “The house of celebrities”.

through the channel 5you will be able to observe FREE the nomination galas which are held on Wednesdays and weekly (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday). On the other hand, the elimination nights that take place on Sundays will be displayed on The stars.

How to watch Channel 5 LIVE?

Televisa on the official site : You can follow the programming of Channel 5 by entering its same official website.

: You can follow the programming of Channel 5 by entering its same official website. TV LIVE by Youtube: Channel 5 has its own exclusive signal on this platform and the latest programs to air are published there.

by Channel 5 has its own exclusive signal on this platform and the latest programs to air are published there. TV LIVE by streaming: Channel 5 has also opened its own application called Televisa En Vivo, which is available on the App Store and Play Store.

Where to see Las Estrellas LIVE?

You can follow the schedule LIVE of the Chanel The stars entering its same official website. Then the link HERE: https://www.lasestrellas.tv/en-vivo.

Where to watch Vix 24 hours LIVE?

If you do not want to miss any episode of “The House of Famous Mexico”, 24 hours a day and LIVE, you must have a subscription at VixPlus. To enter, you have to create an account with email and password. After logging in, you have two options to follow the program:

Head over to the channels section in your Vix app, then scroll down. You will find the channels of “The house of the famous Mexico” .

. Go to the tab “The house of the famous Mexico” at the top of the app. Then you scroll down to live channels, select the one you want to watch, and you’re done. In that sense, enjoy all the content without censorship and without commercials.

“The house of the famous Mexico”: this week’s nominees

Last Wednesday, July 5, the nominated participants for this week in the reality show “La casa de los famosos México” were chosen. Among them are Sergio Mayer, Paul Stanley and Emilio Osorio. It should be noted that Barby Juárez was also sentenced, but she was saved by Jorge Losa.