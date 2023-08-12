Emilio Osorio from ‘Team Infierno’ became the fifth eliminated from the house. After 69 days, the son of Niurka Marcos and the producer Juan Osorio, left the house at the gates of the grand finale of “The House of Famous” Mexico.

After this elimination of Osorio and remaining only one program away from the grand finale, the only 4 remaining finalists are Wendy Guevara, nigris ponchoNicola Porcella and Sergio Mayerall from ‘Team Infierno’, where only one can get the 4 million pesos as a prize.

Emilio, through tears, hugged his companions and together they shouted for the last time: “Team Hell”. Likewise, ‘La Jefa’ thanked the actor for everything he experienced in ‘The House of Celebrities’: “Let’s fly Falcon!”.

“It is very difficult not to be criticized, it is very difficult to speak in this industryit is very difficult not to water it, it is very difficult for them to create my career at least, because I come from two parents who have already done it,” said the son of producer Juan Osorio, on the verge of tears.

In this way, Emilio Osorio joins the list of eliminated from ‘The house of celebrities’ Mexico: Barby Juárez, Paul Stanley, Raquel Bigorra, Ferka Quiroz, Sofía Rivera Torres, Marie Claire Harp, Bárbara Torres, Apio Quijano and Jorge Losa.

When is the finale of ‘The House of Celebrities’?

It has been confirmed that the grand finale of the program will be held next Sunday August 13 at 8:30 pmthrough the Stars channelin addition to the transmission on the Vix+ streaming platform.

