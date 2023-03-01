Do not miss today, February 28, the chapter “the house of celebrities“. Find out what time and how to watch the controversial reality show LIVE Telemundo.

This Tuesday, February 28, “the house of celebrities” will present its 37th chapter through the Telemundo signal. As is known, Rey Grupero was the last eliminated from the Mexican reality show. Are you a faithful viewer of this production? So, don’t miss the minute by minute and find out about all the details about this international show.

“The House of Famous 3”: schedule by country

This is one of the most watched reality shows internationally. Hundreds of families gather to tune in to the program and, if you don’t want to miss this episode of “the house of celebrities“, here we leave you a small list with the respective schedules of each country.

United States P.T. : 5:00 p.m.

: 5:00 p.m. Mexico, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala and Nicaragua : 7:00 p.m.

: 7:00 p.m. Peru, United States ET, Colombia, Panama and Ecuador : 8:00 p.m.

: 8:00 p.m. Venezuela, Canada, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic and Bolivia: 9:00 p.m.

9:00 p.m. Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Chile and Brazil: 10:00 p.m.

Where to see “The House of Famous 3” for FREE?

Also, if you want to watch the broadcast without missing any scenes from “the house of celebrities“, we leave you a list of channels so you can tune in to the signal that will broadcast this season 3.

United States: DirecTV (406 – 407) and Dish Network (835 – 836 – 6168 – 6913 – 6936)

Mexico: Total Play (277), Izzi (205 – 912), Sky (415 and 1,226) and Megacable (214 and 1,214)

Peru: DirecTV (231), Movistar TV (20 – 112 – 756), Claro TV (60) and Star Globalcom (18)

Argentina: Antina (99), DirecTV (231), Telecentro (308 – 1081), Gigared (650), Cablevisión (331), Express (609 – 842), Claro TV (323) and Cablevisión Flow (331)

Chile: DirecTV (231), Movistar TV (381), Claro TV (145 – 645), TuVes HD (318), Entel TV HD (149), Cable de la Costa (19 – 305), GTD/Telsur (142 – 868) and Zapping (47)

Colombia: DirecTV (231), Claro TV (446 – 1446), Movistar TV (381), TiGO (150 – 160 – 367), Conexión Digital Express (12), Colcable (24 – 30 – 72) and ETB (181)

Ecuador: DirecTV (231), CNT TV (157), Claro TV (260 – 760), Grupo TV Cable (618) and Alfa TV (65)

Venezuela: DirecTV Simple TV (231), Movistar TV (381), Inter Satelital (318), Inter (28), Netuno (11), Planet Cable (65), Cable Imagen (44) and Vencable (18)

Uruguay: DirecTV (231), Montecable (309) and TCC (344)

Paraguay: Claro TV (72), Personal TV (318), Personal Flow (71) and TiGO (54 – 202)

Bolivia: Entel (103), Inter Satellite (318), Cotas (413) and TiGO (624 – 776)

Panama: Sky (1226), Cable Onda (458 – 1458), +Móvil (459) and TiGO (609)

Dominican Republic: Sky (214 – 1226), Claro TV (208 – 221 – 693 – 1221), Altice (260), Telecable Global (35 – 504) and Viva (121)

Costa Rica: Sky (214 – 1226), TiGO (143) and Telecable (100)

Honduras: Sky (214 – 1226), Claro TV (58 – 114) and TiGO (52 – 143)

El Salvador: Sky (214 – 1226), TiGO (202 – 143 – 1355) and Claro TV (114 – 1151)

Guatemala: Sky (214 – 1226) and Claro TV (116 – 1116)

Puerto Rico: CHANNEL 2; Apple TV, Fire TV and Roku.

How to watch Telemundo LIVE?

At the moment, Telemundo It can only be seen on American television. However, so that you can be aware of what is happening on this channel, you can tune in through its official website: Telemundo Now.

How to VOTE in “The House of Famous 3”?

If you already have your favorite member in mind and you expect him to continue this season, you should go to the website of Telemundo in the United States and select who you want to remain in the reality show.

In the voting area, select the image of your favorite artist and click the “VOTE” button. Netizens can register up to 50 a day in any of the three characters.

” title=” "the house of celebrities" It is one of the most popular programs in Mexico. Photo: @lacasadelosfamosos/Instagram

” height=”100%” width=”100%” loading=”lazy”/>

“The house of celebrities” is one of the most popular programs in Mexico. Photo: @lacasadelosfamosos/Instagram See also Karina and Timoteo: "We have been sincere and complicit"

Celebrities who left the Mexican reality show

Monique Sanchez. After leaving “The House of Famous”, the 24-year-old Puerto Rican indicated that she was doing it for her emotional well-being: “For mental health and because I have to learn more things, I am retiring.”

Aristeo Cazares. He entered the Telemundo reality show very happy, but unexpectedly withdrew without disclosing the reasons for this decision.