It was a morning crowned with love, a meeting crowned with intimacy, a dialogue coordinated with the miniatures of the language of transparency, a flight with the wings of friendliness, a tune tuned in the language of bright dreams and lofty goals of cognitive level, and a day in which roses embraced, engraved on the lips of lovers who knew from the beginning that the Writers’ Union is everyone’s home, and it is the sail of travel towards the horizon, unique to minds that believed that awareness of the importance of the union is the system, and it is the horizon, and it is the gaze through which we see the world, and in which our relationship with life and our relationship with others are formed.

This was Sunday, when the will was united and the whole was gathered around one idea, which is that the union is everyone’s home, and that the union member is a branch of the big tree. In order for the tree to continue giving, all the branches must be watered by one river, of the determination to build, cooperate and stand together for the sake of a union of writers who open their pages to life with the joy of common denominators and read the poem of dreams with eyes that shine with the gleam of love for this big home, for this promise, this covenant, this happiness, this star in whose home the planets come together and hearts come together on one goal, which is that the union will always remain the sun.

The moons revolve in its orbit, and there is no alternative to the union except the union, which is adorned with the feelings of its lovers, it is covered with the love of everyone who understands the meaning of the existence of a union of writers, it unites everyone on a common word, and under its cloak are enclosed all the morals of the people of the house, the values ​​of the Emirates, and the culture of its sons.

With all love, we congratulate the members of the Board of Directors, and wish them success and prosperity, hoping that this session will be a continuation of previous sessions that were the first building block for what came after, and thus we build thrones of affection from accumulation, and erect the dream of every writer living on this precious land, so I am not with those who roll up their sleeves, only to condemn and direct epithets at the past, because the past is the root of the present, and the present benefits even from the negatives of the past, and there is no shame in making mistakes, but the shame is in persistence, the shame is covering the sky with a sieve, and all my brothers and sisters in this union hope for the best from the new union’s board of directors, and this board is trustworthy, and deserves all our appreciation and pride, and its past experiences confirm that it is always the leader in achieving the union’s requirements, and the needs of its members, from support and encouragement, and establishing and developing capabilities, and enhancing them through seminars, lectures, and cultural workshops, and creative incentives, the most important of which are awards, and I believe that the work team in the new board of directors is in cognitive and cultural harmony and harmony in various positions that deserve discussion and dialogue.

This constellation is a new necklace that our union wears, and we have great confidence in it. What is important here is that the role of the members is not only to be eager to direct criticism, but rather the important thing here is to extend hands and present ideas, suggestions, and cooperation without preconceived feelings that cloud or enlighten, that diminish or unleash energies. How much our union needs all its members, and how much it needs to stand shoulder to shoulder for the sake of an edifice that is our beacon, and the ray of light that leads us to the spaces of construction, and to narrate the story from the beginning of the alphabet to its last letters, which is that we are the sons of the Emirates. Our writers’ union must be at the level of the union of our beloved country, and God is the Grantor of success.