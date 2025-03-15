The House of America, Public Consortium dependent on the Foreign Ministry created in 1992, will project, during the week of March 17, Three defense films of the Chavista regime in Venezuela. This event, called ‘cinema and memory: the voice of the people and the struggle for … Sovereignty ‘is part of the cultural agenda of this organism. Usually, the House of America offers its space to different American countries for the projection of films, round tables, political or economic debates and other cultural activities with the aim of narrowing The ties between Spain and the American continent.

On this occasion it was the turn of Venezuela that, through its embassy, ​​has decided to project three films that show their support to Nicolás Maduro and, as if that were not enough, They will be presented by their directors.

The first one, which will be released next Monday, is titled ‘Operation Orion’ (2018) and, as described by the synopsis on the website of the House of America, is a “fiction film based on real events about the frustrated paramilitary invasion and attempt to assist against President Hugo Chávez in Venezuela in 2004”. This feature film, directed by Rubén Hernández Remón, is based on the alleged coup attempt and homicide against the Venezuelan leader Hugo Chávez which caused the arrest of more than 150 people in 2004. Chávez himself attributed this blow to an “international conspiracy, originating in political sectors of the right and the United States.”

Next Tuesday 18, Daniel Yegres Richard, director of ‘Ali Primera’ (2024), will have the opportunity to present the biographical feature film about Alí Primera, musician and Venezuelan activist who belonged to the Communist Party of Venezuela. This film has been promoted by Nicolás Maduro himself, which came to share through his telegram channel that the singer «He taught us to forge our revolutionary conscience from a young age». In addition, it was possible to see Maduro interview the film director in his own television show, ‘with Maduro+’ in November 2024.

The author’s lyrics have sounded several times in Maduro events and the Bolivarian National Armed Forces, although the same singer showed his animosity to the military in songs like ‘When the Eagles crawl’. It is usual that in the anniversaries of Ely Rafael First Rossell (his full name), political and military figures of the regime publish Messages of memory for the image of the Venezuelan activist.

Next Tuesday, Yegres will have the opportunity to explain its biographical piece in front of the film’s spectators in the house of America as well as He faced Maduro on his television program.

Finally, ‘The battle of the bridges’ (2020), will be projected next Monday, March 24. This documentary promises to show, according to the website of the House of America, how on February 23, 2019 “the Venezuelan people and the Bolivarian National Armed Forces, resisted the attempt of opposition forces to enter the country by force.” That day, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) He tried to mobilize humanitarian aiddue to the shortage suffered by the country, through the borders with Colombia and Brazil with the support of the US, Chile and Paraguay.

One of the main defenders of sending humanitarian aid to Venezuela during this crisis was Juan Guaidó, opponent of Maduro who assumed the responsibilities of President in charge from January 2019 to 2023. At present, Guaidó lives in Miami after the announcement of the arrest warrant of the opponent by Maduro. According to the synopsis, this documentary «reveals and disassemble the lies that spread about this event».

Past controversies

Casa de América, public consortium dependent on the Foreign Ministry, is chaired by León de la Torre, a Spanish diplomat who was an ambassador of Spain in Nicaragua and Bolivia, in addition to an ambassador of the European Union in Chile. ABC has tried to contact Casa de América responsible But he has not obtained an answer.

It is not the first time that the situation in Venezuela causes tensions to the government. The Outdoor Holder, José Manuel Albares, He avoid defining Nicolás Maduro as ‘dictator’ Although the European Union recognized the victory of Edmundo González in the Venezuelan presidential elections of 2024. After the announcement of the social networks event, the publication is filled with comments criticizing the bleach made by the house of America to the Chavista regime.