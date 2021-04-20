The house of a singing star is exposed to a new infiltration attempt

The US police arrested a man who tried to infiltrate the home of American singer Taylor Swift in New York, in a new incident that added to a series of harassment of this kind that she was subjected to.

The New York Police Department announced that it had arrested a fifty-two-year-old man and accused him of sneaking into the property of others, after they were summoned to the singer’s house in the southern Manhattan neighborhood shortly after eight thirty on Saturday evening.

The police did not clarify the whereabouts of the singer during the incident.

And Taylor Swift (31 years), who with her album “Folklore” finally became the first female artist to win a “Grammy” award for the best album of the year, 31 years, had encountered several problems of this kind.

A 32-year-old man was arrested in July 2019 with a “robbery kit” in front of the singer’s residence in a coastal city in the small “Rhode Island” state in northeastern New York.

In March 2019, a man was arrested for the second time in less than a year, in front of her Manhattan apartment.

Despite a previous decision preventing him from approaching her apartment, this man, named Roger Alvarado, was arrested after smashing the window to enter her residence in her absence.