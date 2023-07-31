SK showed a video from the house of a maniac who held a girl captive for 14 years

The Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia showed a video from the house of a maniac who held a girl captive for 14 years. The record was provided to Lente.ru by the department.

The footage shows a private wooden house located in the village of Smolino, Chelyabinsk Region. The building is surrounded by a large fence and decorated with platbands. According to the investigation, the man himself, his mother and the prisoner lived in this house.

On July 31, it became known about the escape of a young woman who spent 14 years in captivity. The kidnapping happened in 2009. However, the sister of the missing woman wrote a statement to the police only in 2023 and pointed to the kidnapper. At the moment, the maniac is in a psychiatric hospital. A criminal case has been initiated against him.

Earlier, a Russian woman who escaped from a maniac told the details about her escape. According to her, the maniac’s mother helped her escape.