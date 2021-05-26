A housing development in Madrid, last March. Chema Moya / EFE

The appraised value of homes in Spain reached 1,625.4 euros per square meter in the first quarter of the year, which expresses a loss of value in the first year of the pandemic (the state of alarm was declared in Spain at the end of the first 2020 quarter) of 0.9%. However, the most pernicious effects of the coronavirus on brick appear to have been overcome. If you look at the evolution quarter by quarter, the appraised value fell from 1,640 euros in the first quarter of last year to 1,610 euros in the second, and since then, it begins to rise slowly to 1,625 euros that the statistics published this Wednesday by the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda.

More information

By age of the properties, those that are more than five years old stood between January and March of this year at 1,617.5 euros per square meter, with variations that mirror the general ones (+0.2 quarterly, -0.9% per year ). As for new flats, collected in the statistics as those that are less than 5 years old, whether they are brand new or not, the average appraisal value was 1,879.3 euros per square meter. This amount is 0.3% lower than that of the fourth quarter of 2020 and 0.6% lower than that of the same period of the previous year.

By autonomous communities, the majority show a loss in the value of the home in the last twelve months, although there are four exceptions: Asturias, where the home has appreciated by 1.6% compared to March 2020; the Basque Country (+ 1.1%); Galicia (+ 1%) and the Valencian Community (+ 0.5%). In all the others, they have lost value, highlighting the decreases in Extremadura (-4%), Aragon (-2.8%) and Canarias (-2.3%). Also Castilla y León, La Rioja, Madrid and Navarra fell with greater intensity than the national average.

Descent in Madrid and Barcelona capital

The statistics break down the evolution of the price of housing (expressed by its appraised value) in all Spanish towns with more than 25,000 inhabitants. In this regard, a lot of heterogeneity is observed: Manises is the municipality where houses have been revalued the most in the last year, 12.3%. Another town in the metropolitan area of ​​Valencia, Aldaia, together with Irún (Gipuzkoa) and Siero (Asturias) have also seen the value of their properties grow above 10%. On the opposite side, houses are 9.8% cheaper in La Orotava (Tenerife), 8.1% in Linares (Jaén) and 8% in Burriana (Castellón).

Among large cities, the first two metropolises are the only ones to experience a decline in appraised value. Madrid stands out, where houses between January and March were worth 2.1% less than in the same period as the previous year. In Barcelona, ​​the year-on-year devaluation is 0.5%. By contrast, the amounts have risen in all other cities with more than half a million inhabitants (Valencia, Seville, Zaragoza and Malaga), the latter standing out with a revaluation of more than 4%.

In absolute amounts, there is no surprise or sorpasso. Ibiza is still the most expensive city in Spain at 3,894 euros per square meter. Despite this, the value of housing has continued to grow there, specifically 4.5% in the last year. Another town on the island, Santa Eulària des Riu, ranks second with 3,881 euros per square meter. San Sebastián (Gipuzkoa) completes the podium with 3,783 euros per square meter. The following are towns in the metropolitan areas of Barcelona and Madrid such as Sant Cugat del Vallés, Sitges and Pozuelo de Alarcón. Among the two largest provincial capitals, Barcelona is more expensive (3,342 euros per square meter) than Madrid (3,206 euros per square meter).