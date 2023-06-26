Julia Henning, a young woman who has lived in her current home for 3 years, caused a stir on social networks by showing that discovered a secret staircase and room in his house.

The young woman surprised everyone after spreading the mysterious video, because although inexplicable cases circulate on the Internet, this occasion was no exception, since users do not understand how she found the secret room.

It was through the TikTok social network, where the user identified as ‘@iamjuliahenning’, shared a series of clips which immediately went viral before the terrifying scene for some.

During the viral video, the girl reported that she found a hidden passageway on the floor of her closet, thus showing some stairs which she had presumably just discovered.

Although on digital platforms influencers share their “House Tour”, The protagonist of this story caught everyone’s attention for showing the peculiar corner of her house.

The young American has already accumulated more than 29 million views in one of her audiovisual materials, in which she revealed that she found a staircase when cleaning her home, in which she has a very deep basement that you can hear an echo when you speak.

In another of the viral clipsthe creator of the content, shared what she found when organizing the closet, since she noticed that there was an opening, therefore, she carried out an investigation of what was hidden in that hidden passage.

The young woman during a recording, when stressing that she did not feel comfortable in that closet space, showed that there are doodles on the wall, in addition to a jar with toys, shelves that all Internet users filled with mystery, since even the floor looked cracked.

Being a story everyone wants to find out where the girl’s findings come from. The young woman revealed that when she contacted her previous owners, she was only told “the little house is revealed”, without expecting that he was referring to inexplicable things that he would find in his current home.