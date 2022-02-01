A 72-year-old woman, visually impaired, was saved by her guide dog in Piazza Pistoni in Ivrea (Turin). It all began when the pensioner was returning from a walk and returned to her accommodation where a fire had just broken out.

It is at that moment that the dog, a specimen of Labrador named Emma, ​​noticed the danger and froze: he started barking and dragged the woman towards the front door, up to the landing where the neighbors arrived. home. They were the ones who called the fire brigade.

The flames damaged the house which was partially declared unusable. The woman, who lives alone with Emma in that apartment, was then hosted by some relatives: «If I’m here, if I’m alive and I can tell what happened to me, believe me, I owe it only to my Emma. She sensed everything immediately and protected me ».