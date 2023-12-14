A house in Nuenen, Brabant, has been under scaffolding for seventeen years. The municipality wants the building to be demolished. According to the owners, the work is almost finished. The objections committee has the difficult task of determining: what is almost finished?
Simon Red
Latest update:
07:21
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#39The #house #finished39 #residents #years #construction #municipality #opinion #39Demolish39
Leave a Reply