This week a step forward has been taken in the recovery of the municipality's architectural heritage with the presentation of a project that will serve to give more visibility to the legacy of the Carmelites in Caravaca. The rehabilitation of the interior of what is known as the House of San Juan de la Cruz, one of the emblematic buildings of the historic center, will be a reality in the coming months, after the recovery of the exterior and the roofs of the building carried out three years ago.

The mayor, José Francisco García, and the count of Santa Ana de las Torres, Alfonso Zulueta, president of the foundation with the same name and which owns the property, announced that this project has been selected by the Comprehensive Local Action Group with an allocation of 166,000 euros from the Leader funds of the Rural Development Program. The investment in the house of San Juan de la Cruz will allow, in addition to rehabilitating the interior of the property, to provide it with the museum elements necessary to attract religious, cultural, ethnographic, gastronomic and leisure tourism.

