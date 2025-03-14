The home of the main protagonist of the one considered as one of the best of the series in history, Breaking Badthis for sale for 3.8 million euros. A very high price if we take into account the characteristics of the house and its location: a typical suburb of American city: monotonous landscapes of film where they happen, how cloned, single -family homes with pool, garage and front garden. The price, without a doubt, is marked by the history of the house in question, which has a capital role in the series that was issued between 2008 and 2013.

In full burst of the economic crisis (2008), with a deep cultural change when consuming television that then began the golden age of the series, the phenomenon broke up Breaking Badwork of five seasons (he finished his broadcast in 2013) that went around the world for his popularity – he had an inspired song of Leiva – and that put the American city of Alburquerque on the map, the largest city of the semi -desert state of New Mexico.

The series left a battery of unforgettable characters. Some secondary, such as lawyer Saul Goodman, who gave rise to the applauded spin off Better Call Sauland above all, its leading pair: Walter White and Jesse Pinkman. The first, played by Bryan Cranston, a professor of the institute diagnosed with a terminal cancer who begins to manufacture and sell drugs – with the help of his former student Pinkman, played by Aaron Paul – lived in a typical American middle class house, a single -family house with a small rear pool and a front garden framed in a suburb of the suburb of the aforementioned hob.

Walter White House Aerial View



From the house, by the way, in the series only the exterior of it comes out, both its structure and its front garden, and its rear, with the unforgettable pool. And there are also many planes that open to show the suburb in which it is located. More than enough to shoot The fame of housing, which has a huge prominence in the series.









So much that it is very recognizable for their fans, many of whom pilgrimage to the house during the years of fervor with Breaking Bad. The owners then of the house (located at number 3828 of Piermont Drive, the marriage formed by French and Louis Padilla, recognized in various media that came to count 400 cars outside their home when the multipremized production emitted its last bars.

This story explains why now that De de de de Breaking Bad It has been put on sale has a departure price of 3.8 million euros, much more than more luxurious houses. But none can boast what: the Walter White house.

Housing plane



This is the Walter White house

The Walter White house – there is the real estate company responsible for the sale, Exp Realty – has a departure price of $ 3,995,000, to change 3.8 million euros.

A priori, and despite the fact that the housing market is triggered, as we know in Spain, it does not seem a very tight price for the typical VUnifamiliar Ivienda of American Suburbio with four rooms and two bathroomsdining room and living room: spacious but without great luxuries. Nothing to do, for example, with the Swiss mansion in which Andrey Hepburn, ‘La Paisible’, for sale for 20 million euros.

Walter White’s is a modest house compared to it that once belonged to Audrey: from a plant, with 180 square meters, the measures do not reach those of American single -American houses of two and three floors, some with basement. For example, the house of alone at home, which also recently put on sale.

However, unlike this, which has changed a lot inside as it appeared in the mythical 90 -star film starring Macaulay Culkin, the Walter White house is the same as we saw in Breaking Bad. It is enough to see some of the photos disseminated by the real estate and have seen the series to recognize it instantly. Like an arrow.

Another of the facades of the house



For this reason, surely, the house of Breaking Bad In Albuquerque goes on sale for 3.8 million euros, a price above the market value of a house of these characteristics. The real estate company itself exploits it as follows: «It offers an incomparable opportunity to possess A part of the history of television. Recognized worldwide by millions of fans, this house has become one of the most photographed and visited places in the world, a true symbol of the cultural impact of the program (Breaking Bad). As one of the most famous reference points in Albuquerque, this property offers a unique opportunity to acquire a house that is not only impregnated with importance for pop culture, but is also full of potential, ”he says Exp Realty.

Walter White house



The Walter White house, by the way, that remained of the same marriage that gave its exterior for the historic would be, a couple that were the owners of the house since the 70s. At their death, their children have decided to put it on sale. They better that anyone knows that they don’t have any house in hand: «This is more than a house. It is a symbol of an extraordinary narrative who continues to resonate among fans around the world, ”says David Christensen, responsible for the agency that has the privilege of selling one of the most famous” serial houses “in the recent television history, Walter White’s in Breaking Bad.