Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Nygma Galaxy, one of the leading companies in the gaming and esports sector in the Middle East and North Africa, has announced the signing of a multi-year partnership with Aldar Properties, the leading real estate development and management company in Abu Dhabi, with the aim of developing the gaming and esports sector in the UAE.

And based on its vision of enhancing communication and interaction between members of society in Abu Dhabi, Aldar will cooperate with “Nigma Galaxy” to explore opportunities for allocating electronic gaming spaces within its upcoming projects, in addition to establishing a training center for “Nigma Galaxy”, which in turn will offer a wide variety of games. Programs and other mentoring opportunities, with the aim of honing the skills of the next generation of players and cadres specialized in the games and e-sports sector.

These opportunities will cover all areas of the gaming and electronic sports sector, from supporting emerging players to sharing ideas and opinions on business management and investment in the electronic games sector. In addition, Nygma Galaxy will host a series of after-school e-sports workshops at Aldar Academies schools in the UAE.

Under this partnership, Nygma Galaxy will have access to Aldar Properties’ portfolio of assets and projects, including spaces designated for hosting e-sports competitions and training facilities for players in Yas Mall and the Saadiyat Grove project, after its completion. Aldar will provide a wide range of housing options for Nygma Galaxy players, and its logo will be printed on all Nygma Galaxy sportswear.

Nygma Galaxy developed a unique activity within its popular game Minecraft, which integrates the Saadiyat Grove project with all its details within the game, where players were able to design their facilities within the game using tools and components that are fully in line with the design vision and real materials used in the project. Players will compete to design their experiences in the esports space, such as parkour training courses, in the Minecraft version of the game, which includes the designs and assets of the house.

On this occasion, Mohamed Murad, co-founder of Nygma Galaxy, said: “This partnership will be beneficial for both parties, as the house is distinguished by its strong relationship with its communities in Abu Dhabi, while we continue to search for new ways to empower future generations. There is no doubt that this partnership will play a major role in achieving the aspirations of the growing region, due to its creative and educational potential. We will cooperate with the House to design facilities and initiatives that have a positive impact on young cadres, and we will also work to find innovative solutions for communication and interaction with the public. The development and integration of an activity within the famous game “Minecraft” is a unique example of merging two different worlds, and we are fully confident that the house is the right partner for us.

In turn, Rashid Al-Ameera, Chief Commercial Officer at Aldar Development, said: “Aldar continues its leading role in developing integrated communities, whether through its residential projects, retail assets or other recreational projects, in addition to its network of schools spread across the Emirates. This partnership is of great importance. On the one hand, we will cooperate with Nygma Galaxy to encourage and develop the gaming and e-sports community in Abu Dhabi through events, competitions and training programs. It will also support our efforts to achieve positive and tangible gains among the youth of the Emirates. We look forward to contributing actively and vitally to the development of the e-sports sector in the region, and participating in opening up promising opportunities for local talents and players to compete on the international stage.”

It should be noted that this new partnership with the house comes as a continuation of the efforts of the “Nygma Galaxy” company in the region. In 2020, the company signed an agreement with Etihad Airways, with the aim of providing players with an exceptional experience while traveling to ensure their comfort and safety while on the move to participate in competitions.