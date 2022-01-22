The haunting-looking, stop-motion trilogy came to Netflix on January 14. While the narrators may be unknown to some, The House features a talented cast of voice actors, mostly British.

The 3-part miniseries is a black comedy, with touches of existential horror, that takes place in a terrifying house where a family lives in different times and generations. Here we mention four reasons why you should not miss this production.

Official poster of The house. Photo: Netflix

ambitious animation

Just by watching the trailer you can appreciate the stop motion animation options that the miniseries gives us. Human beings with particular faces and anthropomorphic rats and cats come to life on the three floors of The house. Production was handled by Nexus Studios, whose Los Angeles team is behind the Academy Award-nominated short film This Way Up.

three directors

Three different directors collaborated on The House to create an amazing trilogy of stories that are linked, yet stand alone. Irish writer Enda Walsh wrote the entire script, but each chapter has a different director. Filmmaking duo Emma De Swaef and Marc James Roels direct the opening part of The House. Swedish director Niki Lindroth von Bahr is in charge of Chapter 2, while British BAFTA winner Paloma Baeza is directing Chapter 3.

Mia Goth is Mabel and Eleanor De Swaef-Roels voices Isobel in The House. Photo: Netflix

stories through time

Each story within The house is told in a different time period. Chapter 1 goes back in time as we follow the impoverished Raymond in the 19th century. Set in the present day, chapter 2 shows a harassed real estate developer. Finally, chapter 3 tells a story in the same house, but in the not too distant future.

A collection in a single production

The entire collection of stories is in one feature film, so you can hear about the past, present and future in one sitting.