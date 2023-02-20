The Secretary of Education and Culture of the state of Sonora, following the recommendation of the state government through the State Coordination of Civil Protection, reported on the decision to go through the hours of entry and exit in basic education, due to low temperatures.

“The instruction to travel one hour from the time of entry to classes in the morning shift and advance the departure of the evening shift by one hour is maintained. until Friday March 3″, informed the Secretariat.

The recommendation will be attended by all the teaching staff, students and support staff of all public and private schools of the basic level of the 72 municipalities of the state of Sonora.